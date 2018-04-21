NBA Playoffs: Crazy sequence between Heat and 76ers leads to scuffle, two techs, injuries and bloodshed

The Heat and 76ers have had an emotional series so far. It's already featured the revival of an old feud between Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside, a fine for Justise Winslow, and Dwyane Wade getting into it with Justin Anderson. All of that tension finally boiled over into a huge scuffle during Game 4.

The play started off with Embiid driving into Josh Richardson and Winslow. The play left Richardson on the floor grasping his shoulder and Justise Winslow bloody -- a perfect example of how physical this series has been so far. Richardson had to come out of the game, but he returned at the start of the third quarter.

The real action occurred after this play. Goran Dragic drove the floor to try and take advantage of the chaos. He flopped into Robert Covington and hit the ground hard. James Johnson felt that Covington's foul was unnecessarily physical and pinned him against the stanchion. Immediately, Ben Simmons came over to help out Covington. Johnson and Simmons shared words, but Covington didn't seem to mind too much. He had a smile on his face the entire time.

Eventually, everything was broken up and the refs were able to gain an understanding of what happened. They could have chosen to give out more techs and maybe even an ejection for letting it reach this point. However, nobody threw a punch and for the most part, it stayed calm. All that really happened is Winslow got a cut and is wearing a bandage in the second half.

This is what playoff basketball is all about -- two teams getting physical, leaving it all on the court, and a lot of emotion. It's all that any NBA fan could ask for.