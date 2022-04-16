After an exciting and eventful 2021-22 regular season, the NBA playoffs are finally here. As it has for the past couple of years, the league featured a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks handled their business to advance into the playoffs. The Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics in the first round, while the Hawks get the top-seeded Miami Heat.

In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) and New Orleans Pelicans (No. 8) also moved on to the playoffs after prevailing in their play-in games. All dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NBA playoff daily schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 132, Hornets 103

Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101

Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)

Game 1: Jazz at Mavericks, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Raptors at 76ers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Nuggets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: Hawks at Heat 1 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Nets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Bulls at Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Pelicans at Suns, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 18

Game 2: Raptors at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Jazz at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Nuggets at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: Hawks at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 2: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 2: Pelicans at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Nets at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: 76ers at Raptors, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 2: Bulls at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Mavericks at Jazz, 9 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 3: Warriors at Nuggets, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Heat at Hawks, TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at Pelicans, TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Bucks at Bulls, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: 76ers at Raptors, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Mavericks at Jazz, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Nets, TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks at Bulls, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at Hawks, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Suns at Pelicans, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 25

Game 4: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Tuesday, April 26

Game 5*: Hawks at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Pelicans at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Wednesday, April 27

Game 5*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

Thursday, April 28

Game 6*: 76ers at Raptors, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Heat at Hawks, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Mavericks at Jazz, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Suns at Pelicans, TBD (TBD)

Friday, April 29

Game 6*: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, April 30

Game 7*: Hawks at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Pelicans at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, May 1

Game 7*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary