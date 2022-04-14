After an exciting and eventful 2021-22 NBA regular season, the postseason is finally here. As it has for the past couple of years, the league is again featuring a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. In the East, the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets and No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers already squared off in one of the two play-in games, while the No. 9 Atlanta Hawks and No. 10 Charlotte Hornets played in the other. Following those matchups, the Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics while the Cavaliers and Hawks will battle for the final playoff spot in the East and the right to face the Miami Heat.
In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7 vs. 8 play-in game for the conference's seventh seed. The New Orleans Pelicans were able to hold off the San Antonio Spurs in the final 9/10 play-in game and will now face the Clippers on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns have the top seed in the West after recording a franchise record 64 wins during the regular season.
All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).
NBA playoff daily schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103
Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pelicans vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)
Game 1: Jazz at Mavericks, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: Raptors at 76ers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 1: Nuggets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, April 17
Game 1: East No. 8 at Heat 1 p.m. (TNT)
Game 1: Nets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 1: Bulls at Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 1: West No. 8 at Suns, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Monday, April 18
Game 2: Raptors at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Jazz at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Nuggets at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, April 19
Game 2: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)
Game 2: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)
Game 2: West No. 8 at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, April 20
Game 2: Nets at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: 76ers at Raptors, 8 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 2: Bulls at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, April 21
Game 3: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Mavericks at Jazz, 9 p.m. (NBATV)
Game 3: Warriors at Nuggets, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Friday, April 22
Game 3: Heat at East No. 8, TBD (ESPN)
Game 3: Suns at West No. 8, TBD (ESPN)
Game 3: Bucks at Bulls, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Saturday, April 23
Game 4: 76ers at Raptors, 2 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Mavericks at Jazz, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)
Game 3: Celtics at Nets, TBD (ESPN)
Game 4: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (ESPN)
Sunday, April 24
Game 4: Bucks at Bulls, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Warriors at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Heat at East No. 8, 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 4: Suns at West No. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)
Monday, April 25
Game 4: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)
Tuesday, April 26
Game 5*: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: West No. 8 at Suns, TBD (TBD)
Wednesday, April 27
Game 5*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)
Game 5*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)
Thursday, April 28
Game 6*: 76ers at Raptors, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Heat at East No. 8, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Mavericks at Jazz, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Suns at West No. 8, TBD (TBD)
Friday, April 29
Game 6*: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)
Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)
Saturday, April 30
Game 7*: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: West No. 8 at Suns, TBD (TBD)
Sunday, May 1
Game 7*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)
Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)
*if necessary