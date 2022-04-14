After an exciting and eventful 2021-22 NBA regular season, the postseason is finally here. As it has for the past couple of years, the league is again featuring a play-in tournament to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. In the East, the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets and No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers already squared off in one of the two play-in games, while the No. 9 Atlanta Hawks and No. 10 Charlotte Hornets played in the other. Following those matchups, the Nets have secured the No. 7 seed and will face the Boston Celtics while the Cavaliers and Hawks will battle for the final playoff spot in the East and the right to face the Miami Heat.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves edged the Los Angeles Clippers in the 7 vs. 8 play-in game for the conference's seventh seed. The New Orleans Pelicans were able to hold off the San Antonio Spurs in the final 9/10 play-in game and will now face the Clippers on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns have the top seed in the West after recording a franchise record 64 wins during the regular season.

All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

NBA playoff daily schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)

Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks 132, Hornets 103

Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)

Game 1: Jazz at Mavericks, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Raptors at 76ers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 1: Nuggets at Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, April 17

Game 1: East No. 8 at Heat 1 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Nets at Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Bulls at Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: West No. 8 at Suns, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 18

Game 2: Raptors at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Jazz at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Nuggets at Warriors, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 2: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 2: West No. 8 at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Nets at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: 76ers at Raptors, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 2: Bulls at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Mavericks at Jazz, 9 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 3: Warriors at Nuggets, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Heat at East No. 8, TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at West No. 8, TBD (ESPN)

Game 3: Bucks at Bulls, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: 76ers at Raptors, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Mavericks at Jazz, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at Nets, TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bucks at Bulls, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Warriors at Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Heat at East No. 8, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Suns at West No. 8, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Monday, April 25

Game 4: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Tuesday, April 26

Game 5*: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: West No. 8 at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Wednesday, April 27

Game 5*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 5*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

Thursday, April 28

Game 6*: 76ers at Raptors, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Heat at East No. 8, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Mavericks at Jazz, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Suns at West No. 8, TBD (TBD)

Friday, April 29

Game 6*: Celtics at Nets, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Bucks at Bulls, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Grizzlies at Timberwolves, TBD (TBD)

Game 6*: Warriors at Nuggets, TBD (TBD)

Saturday, April 30

Game 7*: East No. 8 at Heat, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Raptors at 76ers, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Jazz at Mavericks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: West No. 8 at Suns, TBD (TBD)

Sunday, May 1

Game 7*: Nets at Celtics, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Bulls at Bucks, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Timberwolves at Grizzlies, TBD (TBD)

Game 7*: Nuggets at Warriors, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary