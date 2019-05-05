NBA Playoffs: Draymond Green says the Warriors need to match the Rockets' 'level of intensity' after dropping Game 3

Facing a 2-0 series deficit and an essential must-win Game 3, the Houston Rockets had a ton of pressure on their shoulders entering Saturday's crucial contest. In the end, they were able to outlast the Golden State Warriors in a 126-121 overtime win.

On Sunday, Draymond Green admitted that the Rockets played with more urgency which he felt was one of the deciding factors in the contest.

"They played with a different sense of desperation than we did. In saying that, they should," Green said. "That's the nature of what we do. Obviously, you try to protect against that, but it doesn't always go that way. I think we just have to match their level of intensity, which is definitely there."

The Rockets looked like an offensive juggernaut throughout Game 3 as they shot 48.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Houston was led by a sensational effort from MVP candidate James Harden, who scored 41 points on 14-of-32 shooting.

While Kevin Durant continued his torrid postseason pace with 46 points, the Warriors didn't exactly get the usual stellar production from the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry finished with just 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting, including botching an uncontested dunk in the final minute of overtime.

Meanwhile, Thompson scored just 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting and continued to struggle in the series. During the three-game stretch, the sharpshooting guard is averaging just 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while shooting just 35.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors will look to shift their focus toward Game 4 on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV) as they hope to come away with a split in Houston and go up 3-1.