NBA Playoffs: Draymond Green sent Kevin Durant inspirational 4 a.m. text before his Game 4 explosion

It's no secret that Draymond Green is the emotional leader of the Golden State Warriors. Coach Steve Kerr often talks about the thin line Green walks between maximum intensity and loss of control. But what happened after the Warriors' 119-100 Game 3 loss to the Pelicans perfectly illustrates what makes him so important to the team.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, Green couldn't sleep after the loss, so he stayed up watching film. Around 4 a.m. he couldn't take it anymore, so he sent teammate Kevin Durant a "long ass text" challenging him to play better.

"I just challenged him to be who he is. I had to tell him," Green told ESPN. "I didn't see him attacking or being aggressive enough on both ends of the floor like we need him to be. You know, I don't hold back. When I see something's wrong, I have to voice my opinion. There were no hard feelings. We're just trying to win a ballgame."

Durant woke up to the message, and replied with a short and sweet, "I got you." And he certainly did.

In the Warriors' 118-102 Game 4 win in New Orleans, Durant scored 38 points -- the most he's scored this postseason -- on 15-of-27 shooting. He was clearly the best player on the court, and he torched whichever defender the Pelicans threw at him.

"In short, [Draymond] said don't worry about s--- else but playing with force and being aggressive," Durant told ESPN. "And I tried to do that as much as possible today. I wasn't aggressive in Game 3, and I knew that. It's good to know that teammates got your back. It was good to hear that from him."

Thanks to Durant and Green, the Warriors are now just one game away from making their fourth straight Western Conference finals appearance.