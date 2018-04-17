NBA Playoffs: Dwyane Wade says Sixers fans can 'thank Kevin Hart' for his vintage Game 2 performance
Flash dropped 28 for Miami and had some choice words for the comedian sitting courtside in Philadelphia
Dwyane Wade turned back the clock on Monday night, pouring in 28 points to lead the Miami Heat to a massive Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to Wade's performance, which included some clutch plays down the stretch as Philly was trying to make a comeback, the Heat have the series tied at 1-1 as it shifts to Miami for Game 3.
With the 36-year-old Wade turning in one of his best performances in years, it's fair to wonder what prompted the big night. And that's exactly the question that ESPN's Ramona Shelburne had for Wade after the game.
Wade was succinct with his answer, crediting comedian Kevin Hart for motivating him. Hart, a Philadelphia native, was sitting courtside during the game with 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Shelburne seemed to think at first it was a joke, but Wade was serious. "Thank Kevin Hart for that," he said.
Wade seemed to stare down Hart as he walked off the floor at halftime.
He did the same after making the game-clinching jumper late in the fourth quarter as well.
After the game, Wade tweeted that whatever trash he was talking during the game was directed at Hart, not at Iverson. Wade also said that Hart is not allowed in Miami.
Wade, of course, will receive a warm welcome when he returns to South Beach -- especially from his wife, Gabrielle Union.
Get home safe, Dwyane.
