NBA Playoffs: Dwyane Wade says Sixers fans can 'thank Kevin Hart' for his vintage Game 2 performance

Dwyane Wade turned back the clock on Monday night, pouring in 28 points to lead the Miami Heat to a massive Game 2 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to Wade's performance, which included some clutch plays down the stretch as Philly was trying to make a comeback, the Heat have the series tied at 1-1 as it shifts to Miami for Game 3.

With the 36-year-old Wade turning in one of his best performances in years, it's fair to wonder what prompted the big night. And that's exactly the question that ESPN's Ramona Shelburne had for Wade after the game.

Wade was succinct with his answer, crediting comedian Kevin Hart for motivating him. Hart, a Philadelphia native, was sitting courtside during the game with 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Shelburne seemed to think at first it was a joke, but Wade was serious. "Thank Kevin Hart for that," he said.

Wade seemed to stare down Hart as he walked off the floor at halftime.

Uh oh. Heat up big at half, Wade stares down Kevin Hart as he walks into tunnel 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tgkjv8jN3N — Dwob Wade (@World_Wide_Wob) April 17, 2018

He did the same after making the game-clinching jumper late in the fourth quarter as well.

Dwyane Wade talked trash to Allen Iverson and Kevin Hart after dagger, then said he enjoyed shutting up the Sixers crowd and hope his son experiences it one day. pic.twitter.com/MHILKAlqig — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2018

After the game, Wade tweeted that whatever trash he was talking during the game was directed at Hart, not at Iverson. Wade also said that Hart is not allowed in Miami.

Never talking ish to the great A.I. That’s all for @KevinHart4real https://t.co/woSNhXkUKg — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 17, 2018

Wade, of course, will receive a warm welcome when he returns to South Beach -- especially from his wife, Gabrielle Union.

He. Does. This. This ain't "vintage" & he didnt "turn back the clock"... @DwyaneWade BEEN doing this & he CONTINUES to do this. #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Now come on home baby, I got somethin' for ya #GrownASF — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Get home safe, Dwyane.