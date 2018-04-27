NBA Playoffs: Friday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket
The NBA postseason continues with three big games on Friday
It's crazy to think, but we could potentially have four Game 7s this weekend. Before you get too excited, the Wizards, Thunder and Pacers need to do their part by winning Game 6 on Friday. On the other side, the Raptors, Jazz and Cavaliers will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen.
We're in for an intense set of games on Friday, that's for sure.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
