NBA Playoffs: Friday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, times, dates, bracket

It's crazy to think, but we could potentially have four Game 7s this weekend. Before you get too excited, the Wizards, Thunder and Pacers need to do their part by winning Game 6 on Friday. On the other side, the Raptors, Jazz and Cavaliers will do their best to make sure that doesn't happen.

We're in for an intense set of games on Friday, that's for sure.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Friday, April 27

Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN



Saturday, April 28

Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 1: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17