NBA Playoffs: Heat's Dwyane Wade passes Larry Bird for 10th on postseason scoring list

Dwyane Wade's phenomenal career has included many memorable moments in the postseason, and Game 2 of the Miami Heat's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers can now be added to the list.

Wade was phenomenal in the first half, pouring in 21 points on 8 of 9 shooting from the field to help the Heat take a 14-point lead into the break. But Wade looking like his old self is not the only reason this was notable. No, Wade also made history in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, he got Amir Johnson switched onto him, and proceeded to take advantage of the mismatch. Stepping back to create space, he drained one of his patented fadeaway jumpers. The bucket moved him into 10th place on the NBA's all-time postseason scoring list.

And the man he passed? None other than Larry Bird. Congrats to Wade on the accomplishment. It's always impressive any time you're passing Bird on some sort of scoring list.