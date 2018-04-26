NBA Playoffs: Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell tells OKC crowd that the series won't go 7

The Utah Jazz seemed set to close out the Oklahoma City Thunder, and to do it in emphatic fashion. Up by 25 points in the third quarter of Game 5, the Jazz were embarrassing the Thunder on their own floor. Only, they didn't quite finish the job.

Early in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert got into foul trouble and had to leave the game. That opened up the door for the Thunder who started attacking relentlessly, and closed the frame on a 32-7 run to tie the game heading into the fourth. After a back-and-forth game for much of the final 12 minutes, the Thunder pulled away to stave off elimination.

As the series shifts back to Utah for Game 6, the Jazz certainly still have the advantage, but they'll also have all the pressure. Especially after Donovan Mitchell pretty much guaranteed a victory as he walked off the Chesapeake Energy Arena floor.

Talking to the Thunder crowd, Mitchell said, "Hey, we'll see y'all next year." Of course, the only way for that to be true would be if the Jazz take care of business in Game 6.

Of course, that's certainly possible, as the Jazz looked dominant in both of their home games earlier in the series, winning by 13 in Game 3 and 17 in Game 4. Still, there's just really no reason for Mitchell to do this. He doesn't gain anything if the Jazz do end up winning, and in the meantime it will only shift more pressure onto his shoulders.

We'll find out if he can handle that load, and if he can more power to him. However, he could very well learn a valuable lesson about not heckling opposing fans until actually eliminating their team from the postseason.