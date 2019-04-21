NBA Playoffs: Joel Embiid cracks a joke at the Warriors' expense following 76ers' Game 4 win over Nets

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid had a little bit of fun at the expense of the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors following the Sixers 112-108 Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon.

That win gave the Sixers a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven first round series with Brooklyn, and when asked how important the win was at the postgame press conference, Embiid worked in a shot at the 2016 Warriors, who famously blew a 3-1 series lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

"It was really important because you wanted to get this one and go home and try to finish it," Embiid said. "It feels great to be up 3-1, so we definitely don't want to be in a situation like the Warriors two years ago."

Embiid then burst into laughter, while Sixers forward Jimmy Butler, who was seated next to Embiid, got up and left the podium. You can see the scene below, via ESPN:

Reporter: "... how important was this win?"@JoelEmbiid: "We definitely don't want to be in the situation like the Warriors two years ago ..." pic.twitter.com/arx7OxZdLh — ESPN (@espn) April 20, 2019

The stakes are obviously different, as the Warriors lost their lead in the in the championship series, while the Sixers are in the midst of a first round matchup, but Embiid's trolling was effective nonetheless.

There's nothing wrong with having some lighthearted fun at another team's expense - as Embiid is wont to do - but he better hope that his words don't come back to haunt him, especially since there's a chance that the Warriors and Sixers could meet in the Finals in June.