NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 4 between Raptors, Bucks

Kawhi Leonard continues to put on a show in the postseason.

In the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, Leonard put the NBA on notice with a highlight reel slam dunk. The Toronto Raptors star forward received a picture perfect bounce pass from teammate Marc Gasol and threw down a one-handed slam dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Leonard simply beat Antetokounmpo to the spot and posterized "The Greek Freak" with an emphatic left-handed slam.

After a slow start, Leonard currently has 11 points despite only connecting on three of his nine shots. Entering Game 4, the versatile forward was averaging 32.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field.

The Raptors currently lead the Bucks 81-72 late in the third quarter in Toronto.