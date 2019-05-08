NBA Playoffs: Kawhi Leonard's emphatic slam caps Raptors' dominant second quarter in Game 5 against 76ers

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the league, but his style doesn't lend itself to many highlight reel plays. However, late in the second quarter of the Toronto Raptors' Game 5 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, Leonard delivered a bona fide show-stopping slam.

With the clock winding down in the second quarter, Leonard controlled the ball at the top of the key, waiting until he was able to ensure the Raptors would get the final shot. He wasn't going to settle for an isolation jumper, though. Instead, he careened off two screens from Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry, then exploded to the rim to finish a ferocious slam through two Sixers defenders.

Leonard's big slam capped off a dominant quarter for the Raptors, who outscored the Sixers 37-17 in the frame to take a 21-point lead into halftime.

They used a balanced attack on the offensive end, with five different players scoring at least five points in the quarter, including nine from Siakam and eight from Leonard. Meanwhile, they held the Sixers to just 6-of-20 shooting from the field, including 0-of-8 from downtown.

Philly will need a big response in the second half, otherwise the Raptors will take control of the series.