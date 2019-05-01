NBA Playoffs: Kyrie Irving takes blame for Celtics' Game 2 loss, wants to lead by example because 'this is what I signed up for'

The Boston Celtics certainly had a night to forget in Tuesday's 123-102 Game 2 loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As a team, the Celtics shot just 39.5 percent from the field. All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving struggled mightily as well, finishing with just nine points on 4-of-18 shooting while also only dishing out four assists on the night. In addition, Irving turned the ball over three times.

Following the deflating loss, Irving took full responsibility for his performance on the court and is ready to lead the group as the Eastern Conference semifinal series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

"It starts with the example of me being down in that paint and making the right reads," Irving said. "And I failed to do that tonight. That responsibility falls on me, in terms of that just controlling the tempo a lot better."

The Celtics superstar came to town in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers two years ago because he wanted to be "the guy." With Boston's first postseason loss in 2019 under its belt, Irving has no problem leading the Celtics as they prepare for Game 3 on Friday.

"There's no extra burden," he insisted. "This is what I signed up for. This is what Boston traded for me for."

The Bucks and Celtics were neck-and-neck throughout the first half of Game 2, but a bleak third quarter really did Boston in. Milwaukee ended up outscoring Boston 39-18 in the period, and the game was out of hand by the time the final frame rolled around. The Bucks utilized a 28-2 run to put the Celtics away and the team's stellar 3-point shooting had a lot to do with that.

"For me, I've just gotta be more efficient in controlling the tempo of the game, pace, where I want to get to on the floor and making reads better around that midrange area," Irving said. "They did a great job of switching tonight, forcing me left. Getting to the paint wasn't hard. It's just getting in there and making the right decisions. And the way I started off the game as well, of just getting downhill, just set an example for my teammates the way we want to play, I just didn't put my stamp on that."

In the opening game of the series, Irving thrived as he scored 26 points and dished out 11 assists in a dominant 112-90 victory. When Irving is at the top of his game, he's more than capable of being the best player on the floor.

Despite finishing the regular season as just the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics didn't miss a beat in their opening-round series as they swept the Indiana Pacers. It's clear that Boston possesses a significant amount of firepower up and down its roster with Irving being the team's top asset.

If Irving can get back on track in Game 3, it could certainly bode well for the Celtics as they attempt to take advantage of their home court over the next two games.