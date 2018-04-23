NBA playoffs: LeBron James' Cavs wear matching suits again and Twitter can't believe it
The fact that they lost Game 3 didn't deter the Cavs from showing solidarity once again
The Cleveland Cavaliers showed solidarity before Game 3 against the Pacers by showing up to the arena in matching, custom suits purchased by LeBron James. And then they blew a 17-point lead and took a 92-90 loss.
But the Cavs didn't let that dissuade them from their fashion game plan, apparently. On Sunday, they once again donned matching clean, fresh business suits before Game 4.
Since nothing LeBron and the Cavs do can go unnoticed, of course there was plenty of commentary from the Twitter peanut gallery:
If there is a message to be learned from the Cavs wearing matching suits again (which may be a stretch), it's that they're not going to panic after the Game 3 loss. They're showing up, business as usual, to try to even things up before heading back to Cleveland for Game 5.
We'll see if it works.
-
76ers vs. Heat series breakdown
What you need to know about the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the East as the series shifts back to P...
-
Wizards vs. Raptors series breakdown
Watch the top-seeded Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the Eastern Conference
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is kicking into high gear, and we've got the scores from...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We've got everything you need to know for Sunday's NBA playoff games
-
Nurkic says he wants to stay in Portland
The Blazers big man is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason
-
Injury report for NBA playoffs
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every 2018 postseason series