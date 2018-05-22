NBA Playoffs: LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on all-time postseason field goals list

LeBron made his 2,357th postseason field goal during Game 4 against the Celtics

Another night, another incredible milestone for LeBron James. During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, LeBron moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time postseason field goals list. 

LeBron set the milestone with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter, knocking down one of the most wide-open jumpers he has probably ever seen. 

The Celtics tried to execute a switch but there was some miscommunication, which left LeBron all alone in the corner. He calmly knocked down the open shot to give himself 20 points on the night. 

It was field goal No. 2,357 for LeBron in the playoffs alone, which of course is far more than some players will ever make in their career. And with LeBron still playing at a crazy-high level, he should have no trouble building up a healthy lead in this statistical category. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

