NBA Playoffs: LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on all-time postseason field goals list

Another night, another incredible milestone for LeBron James. During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, LeBron moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time postseason field goals list.

LeBron set the milestone with a little over three minutes left in the second quarter, knocking down one of the most wide-open jumpers he has probably ever seen.

The Celtics tried to execute a switch but there was some miscommunication, which left LeBron all alone in the corner. He calmly knocked down the open shot to give himself 20 points on the night.

LeBron James connects on the jumper to become 1st on the all-time #NBAPlayoffs field goals made list!



The King is up to 20 PTS in the contest on @ESPNNBA #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/Wv622oNuxM — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2018

In NBA Playoff History, LeBron James now ranks...



1st in points

1st in field goals made

1st in steals

1st in free throws made

1st in minutes

2nd in 3-pointers made

3rd in assists — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 22, 2018

It was field goal No. 2,357 for LeBron in the playoffs alone, which of course is far more than some players will ever make in their career. And with LeBron still playing at a crazy-high level, he should have no trouble building up a healthy lead in this statistical category.