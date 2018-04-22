NBA playoffs: LeBron's Cavs wear matching suits again and Twitter can't believe it

The fact that they lost Game 3 didn't deter the Cavs from showing solidarity once again

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed solidarity before Game 3 against the Pacers by showing up to the arena in matching, custom suits purchased by LeBron James. And then they blew a 17-point lead and took a 92-90 loss.

But the Cavs didn't let that dissuade them from their fashion game plan, apparently. On Sunday, they once again donned matching clean, fresh business suits before Game 4.

Since nothing LeBron and the Cavs do can go unnoticed, of course there was plenty of commentary from the Twitter peanut gallery:

If there is a message to be learned from the Cavs wearing matching suits again (which may be a stretch), it's that they're not going to panic after the Game 3 loss. They're showing up, business as usual, to try to even things up before heading back to Cleveland for Game 5.

We'll see if it works.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES