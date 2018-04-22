NBA playoffs: LeBron's Cavs wear matching suits again and Twitter can't believe it

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed solidarity before Game 3 against the Pacers by showing up to the arena in matching, custom suits purchased by LeBron James. And then they blew a 17-point lead and took a 92-90 loss.

But the Cavs didn't let that dissuade them from their fashion game plan, apparently. On Sunday, they once again donned matching clean, fresh business suits before Game 4.

The Cavs' suit game is on point 😎 pic.twitter.com/RkU62afjbV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 22, 2018

More matching suits for the Cavs for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/37oNrGFzbw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 22, 2018

Since nothing LeBron and the Cavs do can go unnoticed, of course there was plenty of commentary from the Twitter peanut gallery:

"I Played With LeBron In His Final Year In Cleveland And All I Got Was This Lousy Suit" https://t.co/a0hrMvQzEl — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) April 22, 2018

if we don't get an oral history of lebron proposing the suit idea and everyone having to get measured in the next few weeks what is the internet even for hm? — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) April 22, 2018

LeBron was so disappointed in the Cavs' performance in Game 3 he just went out and made 'em wear junior prom suits for Game 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/sdeu8Srvaz — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 22, 2018

🗣🎶



“Come on fella’s now let’s get in formation” - LeBron on the #Cavs matching suits#Bronchella — Von Decarlo (Brown) (@VonDecarlo) April 22, 2018

LeBron bought the Cavs matching suits again?! pic.twitter.com/WeQ7l28wbh — karim کریم (@Radio_Reem) April 22, 2018

Waiting for the Cavs to show up with the all white suits like it's draft day 2003. pic.twitter.com/mbr6eOA04H — Aaron (@dimaar300) April 22, 2018

If there is a message to be learned from the Cavs wearing matching suits again (which may be a stretch), it's that they're not going to panic after the Game 3 loss. They're showing up, business as usual, to try to even things up before heading back to Cleveland for Game 5.

We'll see if it works.