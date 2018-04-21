NBA Playoffs: Live scores, news, schedule, highlights: 76ers-Heat, Blazers-Pelicans, Rockets-Wolves, Thunder-Jazz
We may see one team sent packing Saturday, with others having a chance to build commanding leads
Saturday's NBA playoff games feature some fantastic matchups. The Pelicans have a chance to sweep the higher seeded Trail Blazers and become the first team of the postseason to advance into the second round. The 76ers and Heat are in a testy series that could really go either way at this point, but the return of Joel Embiid has seemingly given Philadelphia a huge edge.
The two later games are two more Western Conference showdowns. The Jazz and Thunder will try to break their 1-1 tie and the Rockets will be seeking a commanding 3-0 lead over Minnesota. This will be the Timberwolves' first postseason game played at home since 2004, so that's going to be a building filled with energy.
You can find the schedule below along with live updates, news and highlights from all of Saturday's action.
NBA playoff scores for Saturday, April 21
- Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 4: 76ers at Heat
Joel Embiid has been making his presence felt in the first half in Game 4, especially under the basket:
Heat rookie Bam Adebayo is contributing with some impressive moves of his own against Philly. Check out this slam, provided by Dwyane Wade's nifty pass:
- The Heat and 76ers have been tense so far. Joel Embiid said he's going to be a nightmare for Miami the rest of the series and Hassan Whiteside appears to be very unhappy with the coaching staff. While Whiteside struggles and Embiid thrives, that old feud between the two seems to be long gone. Full story
- Justise Winslow was fined $15,000 by the NBA for intentionally stepping on Joel Embiid's mask during Game 3. This is what prompted Embiid to make the nightmare comment. Full story
