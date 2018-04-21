NBA Playoffs: Live scores, news, schedule, highlights for Rockets-Wolves, Thunder-Jazz, 76ers-Heat, Blazers-Pelicans

Saturday's NBA playoff games feature some fantastic matchups. The Pelicans swept the higher seeded Trail Blazers and became the first team of the postseason to advance into the second round. The 76ers and Heat continued their testy series, and even had a fight break out, but the return of Joel Embiid has been too much for Miami. The 76ers have now taken a 3-1 lead in the series.

The two later games are two more Western Conference showdowns. The Jazz and Thunder will try to break their 1-1 tie and the Rockets will be seeking a commanding 3-0 lead over Minnesota. This will be the Timberwolves' first postseason game played at home since 2004, so that's going to be a building filled with energy.

You can find the schedule below along with live updates, news and highlights from all of Saturday's action.

NBA playoff scores for Saturday, April 21

Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers 106, Miami Heat 102 (Box Score)



Game 4: New Orleans Pelicans 131 Portland Trail Blazers 123, (Box Score)



Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Live updates

Game 4: 76ers at Heat

The emotions of this series boiled over late in the second quarter when the two teams got into a scuffle after a wild sequence. Both sides were separated, but not before two techs and a personal foul were handed out -- along with a bloody Justise Winslow. Full story

Joel Embiid made his presence felt in the first half in Game 4, especially under the basket:

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo is contributing with some impressive moves of his own against Philly. Check out this slam, provided by Dwyane Wade's nifty pass:

The Heat and 76ers went back and forth throughout the final quarter, but it was the 76ers who came on top thanks to the young dynamic duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. The 76ers stars made all the plays needed to win including this incredible block by Embiid.

Simmons ended up finishing with a final stat line of 17 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds. This puts him an elite class of rookies to get a triple double in the playoffs.

Ben Simmons notches his first postseason triple-double, joining some elite names among rookies to do so in the playoffs, according to @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/wqINnYZjnp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2018

Philadelphia now takes a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Heat and 76ers have been tense so far. Joel Embiid said he's going to be a nightmare for Miami the rest of the series and Hassan Whiteside appears to be very unhappy with the coaching staff. While Whiteside struggles and Embiid thrives, that old feud between the two seems to be long gone. Full story



Justise Winslow was fined $15,000 by the NBA for intentionally stepping on Joel Embiid's mask during Game 3. This is what prompted Embiid to make the nightmare comment. Full story

Game 4: Blazers vs. Pelicans

Anthony Davis won a Player of The Month award and then swept the Trail Blazers on his home floor. It's been a great playoffs so far for Davis.

The game started off tense with Rajon Rondo slapping the ball out of Zach Collins hands. The two got face to face and exchanged words, but nothing happened beyond that.

Rondo slaps the ball out of Zach Collins' hand after a foul, Collins comes back with the shove pic.twitter.com/6PC3CvJNx3 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 21, 2018

The Trail Blazers put up a fight and at one point in the fourth quarter it looked like they were going to complete a huge comeback. Damian Lillard found Jusuf Nurkic in the paint and Portland was on an 11-4 run.

Damian Lillard fires it to Nurkic and @trailblazers start the 4th on an 11-4 burst!



POR 98 | @PelicansNBA 104



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/sdSOOI9Qfo — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2018

In the end though, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday were too much. They each scored 40-plus points in a phenomenal performance to complete the sweep.