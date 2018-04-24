NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights, schedule for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5
We've got everything you need to know from Tuesday's NBA playoff games
The NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 5s. Two teams have the chance to close out series (76ers and Warriors) and two more are in a pivotal rubber game (Bucks and Celtics). Tied at 2-2, the winner of Milwaukee and Boston will gain a huge advantage with a win heading back to Wisconsin for Game 6.
NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 5: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 5: Spurs at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 5: Bucks at Celtics
Marcus Smart (thumb) will make his first appearance for the Celtics since March 11. This is the healthiest the Celtics have looked in a very long time.
The Bucks' John Henson (back) will miss another game due to injury. He last played in Game 2 of the series.
Game 5: Heat at 76ers
Josh Richardson is questionable to play in Game 5 due to a shoulder injury he suffered midway through Game 4.
Meek Mill is set to make an appearance at Tuesday's game. The Philadelphia rapper was released from jail and the Sixers are trying to get him to the game so he can ring the liberty bell before tip-off.
Game 5: Spurs at Warriors
Ettore Messina will fill in again for Gregg Popovich in Game 5. Popovich last coached in Game 2 but has been absent from the bench since the death of his wife. Full story.
NBA playoffs scores for each series
