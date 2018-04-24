NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights, schedule for Bucks vs. Celtics Game 5

The NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 5s. Two teams have the chance to close out series (76ers and Warriors) and two more are in a pivotal rubber game (Bucks and Celtics). Tied at 2-2, the winner of Milwaukee and Boston will gain a huge advantage with a win heading back to Wisconsin for Game 6.

Be sure to stay with us for all the news, highlights, and analysis you could ever want.

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 24

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Game 5: Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Game 5: Spurs at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 5: Bucks at Celtics

Marcus Smart (thumb) will make his first appearance for the Celtics since March 11. This is the healthiest the Celtics have looked in a very long time.

#Celtics coach Brad Stevens confirms Marcus Smart is BACK tonight ... barring a last-second setback. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) April 24, 2018

The Bucks' John Henson (back) will miss another game due to injury. He last played in Game 2 of the series.

John Henson (back soreness) did not travel to Boston. He is out for Game 5. https://t.co/ua9SwNJTPJ — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 24, 2018

Game 5: Heat at 76ers

Josh Richardson is questionable to play in Game 5 due to a shoulder injury he suffered midway through Game 4.

Richardson said 60 percent chance he plays. "I'm optimistic but not 100 percent sure. I want to play." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is set to make an appearance at Tuesday's game. The Philadelphia rapper was released from jail and the Sixers are trying to get him to the game so he can ring the liberty bell before tip-off.

76ers co-owner says Meek Mill is free, and he's going to pick him up from prison https://t.co/SRfqhTLIr5 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) April 24, 2018

Game 5: Spurs at Warriors

Ettore Messina will fill in again for Gregg Popovich in Game 5. Popovich last coached in Game 2 but has been absent from the bench since the death of his wife. Full story.