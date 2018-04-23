NBA playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights, schedule for Rockets vs. Timberwolves and Thunder vs. Jazz

The NBA is taking it easy on this Monday night with only two games on the playoff docket. First, the Timberwolves will try to win both games at home and even their series with the Rockets. Then, the Jazz will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Thunder in Utah. Both games should be filled with plenty of excitement.

NBA playoff scores for Monday, April 23

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Game 4: Rockets at Timberwolves

James Harden and Mike D'Antoni have said that the Rockets seem to lack the rhythm they had during the regular season. Harden shot 2 for 18 during Houston's Game 2 win. Chris Paul fouled out after 30 minutes in Houston's Game 3 loss. Harden and Paul have struggled to both play well at the same time. Maybe Game 4 is when they'll finally shake off what's been ailing them.

Meanwhile for Minnesota, Jimmy Butler played through an apparent ankle injury in Game 3. Don't expect him to sit out any of Game 4 because of the ailment. He plays through the pain.

Sidebar from @BloodStrib from Target Center: What, me hurt? Jimmy Butler plays through pain https://t.co/zt9Dvsrg4n — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) April 22, 2018

Game 4: Thunder at Jazz

Ricky Rubio has been incredible for the Jazz so far. Russell Westbrook was asked about Rubio's play and said that he plans to shut him down in Game 4. Full story.

Rubio doesn't seem too worried about Westbrook's comments, though.