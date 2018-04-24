NBA playoffs: Live scores, updates, highlights, schedule for Thunder vs. Jazz and Rockets vs. Timberwolves

The NBA is taking it easy on this Monday night with only two games on the playoff docket.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Rockets crushed the Timberwolves by 19 points to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. It was a tough start for both James Harden and the Rockets, as Harden missed his first seven shots and his team led by just one after halftime. But in the third quarter they took over, dropping 50 points in the frame to become only the second team in NBA postseason history to ever score 50-plus points in a quarter. Harden finished with 36, Paul added 25 and the Rockets hit 16 3s.

Still to come, the Jazz will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Thunder in Utah.

James Harden got off to a tough start on Monday, missing his first seven shots from the field. But after that he turned into a flamethrower, going 12 of 19 the rest of the way, finishing with 36 points. In the third quarter, in particular, he was spectacular, putting up 22 points as the Rockets outscored the Wolves 50-20 to take control of the game. In doing so, they became just the second team to score 50-plus points in a quarter in playoff history.

The Beard #Rockets his way to 22 in the 3rd as HOU scores 50!#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HXPhPv6Oh2 — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2018

Chris Paul also played well, going for 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals in the win. As a team, the Rockets finally shot well from the outside, hitting 16 of their 43 3-point attempts.

The series will now shift back to Houston for Game 5, where the Rockets should be heavy favorites to close it out.

Game 4: Thunder at Jazz

Ricky Rubio has been incredible for the Jazz so far. Russell Westbrook was asked about Rubio's play and said that he plans to shut him down in Game 4. Full story.

Rubio doesn't seem too worried about Westbrook's comments, though.