NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule for Cavs-Raptors, Stephen Curry's return for Warriors

The NBA playoffs continue Tuesday with two exciting series. First, LeBron James and the Cavaliers will take on the Raptors in Game 1. James had to do everything he could to pull Cleveland past Indiana in the first round. Will he have more help for the second round?

Out West, Stephen Curry will be back in action for Game 2. The Warriors had no problems with the Pelicans in Game 1 and now they have their star guard back. This could be another ugly result for the Pelicans if they don't adjust.

Check below for all the news, highlights and results from Tuesday's NBA action.

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, May 1

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT - (GameTracker)



Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT - (GameTracker)



Game 1: Cavaliers at Raptors

The Cavaliers made a lot of lineup changes during the first round. Some of that had to do with injuries to players like George Hill, but coach Tyronn Lue says he's good to go for the second round. He did not indicate if he would put Tristan Thompson back into the starting lineup after starting Thompson in Game 7 against Indiana.

Ty Lue wouldn't reveal his starting lineup for Game 1. Tristan Thompson was a hero in Game 7, but Jeff Green was very effective against the Raps in the Cavs' two regular season wins against them when they went small. Lue also said George Hill's back is "good" to go. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 1, 2018

Game 2: Pelicans at Warriors

Stephen Curry is back. The Warriors star has recovered from his MCL injury and will return to the Warriors lineup on Tuesday. He last played on March 23. Full story

With Curry back and the Warriors dominating Game 1, are they destined for a Western Conference finals against the Rockets? Full story