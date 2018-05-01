NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule for Cavs-Raptors, Stephen Curry's return for Warriors
We've got all the news, scores and highlights from Tuesday night's playoff action
The NBA playoffs continue Tuesday with two exciting series. First, LeBron James and the Cavaliers will take on the Raptors in Game 1. James had to do everything he could to pull Cleveland past Indiana in the first round. Will he have more help for the second round?
Out West, Stephen Curry will be back in action for Game 2. The Warriors had no problems with the Pelicans in Game 1 and now they have their star guard back. This could be another ugly result for the Pelicans if they don't adjust.
Check below for all the news, highlights and results from Tuesday's NBA action.
NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, May 1
- Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. ET, TNT - (GameTracker)
- Game 2: New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT - (GameTracker)
Game 1: Cavaliers at Raptors
The Cavaliers made a lot of lineup changes during the first round. Some of that had to do with injuries to players like George Hill, but coach Tyronn Lue says he's good to go for the second round. He did not indicate if he would put Tristan Thompson back into the starting lineup after starting Thompson in Game 7 against Indiana.
Game 2: Pelicans at Warriors
Stephen Curry is back. The Warriors star has recovered from his MCL injury and will return to the Warriors lineup on Tuesday. He last played on March 23. Full story
With Curry back and the Warriors dominating Game 1, are they destined for a Western Conference finals against the Rockets? Full story
