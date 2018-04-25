NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Bucks-Celtics, Heat-76ers, Spurs-Warriors

The NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 5s. Two teams (76ers and Warriors) have the chance to close out their respective series while two others (Bucks and Celtics) are in a pivotal rubber game. Tied at 2-2, the winner of Milwaukee and Boston will gain a huge advantage with a win heading back to Wisconsin for Game 6.

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 24

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Heat at 76ers, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Spurs at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Bucks at Celtics, Game 5

Marcus Smart made his first appearance since March 11, and he made an immediate impact in the first half. He blocked a lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and after he checked in with just over four minutes left in the first quarter, the Bucks scored just two points.

This is the stuff that Marcus Smart does that no one else can. Without him in Games 1-4, this is a Giannis slam. In Game 5 with him? Turnover. pic.twitter.com/7q8TXWSkbD — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 24, 2018

Smart takes the bump and scores for his first bucket in return!#CUsRise



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/6c30w6qnWh — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2018

The Celtics entered halftime leading by 11, 48-37.

Heat at 76ers, Game 5

Josh Richardson is questionable to play in Game 5 due to a shoulder injury he suffered midway through Game 4.

Richardson said 60 percent chance he plays. "I'm optimistic but not 100 percent sure. I want to play." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 24, 2018

Meek Mill is set to make an appearance at Tuesday's game. The Philadelphia rapper was released from jail and the Sixers are trying to get him to the game so he can ring the liberty bell before tip-off.

76ers co-owner says Meek Mill is free, and he's going to pick him up from prison https://t.co/SRfqhTLIr5 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) April 24, 2018

Spurs at Warriors, Game 5

Ettore Messina will fill in again for Gregg Popovich in Game 5. Popovich last coached in Game 2 but has been absent from the bench since the death of his wife. Full story.