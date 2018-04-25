NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Bucks-Celtics, Heat-76ers, Spurs-Warriors

We've got everything you need to know from Tuesday's NBA playoff games

The NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 5s. Two teams (76ers and Warriors) have the chance to close out their respective series while two others (Bucks and Celtics) are in a pivotal rubber game. Tied at 2-2, the winner of Milwaukee and Boston will gain a huge advantage with a win heading back to Wisconsin for Game 6.

Be sure to stay with us for all the news, highlights, and analysis you could ever want. 

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 24

Bucks at Celtics, Game 5

Marcus Smart made his first appearance since March 11, and he made an immediate impact in the first half. He blocked a lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and after he checked in with just over four minutes left in the first quarter, the Bucks scored just two points.  

The Celtics entered halftime leading by 11, 48-37. 

Heat at 76ers, Game 5

Josh Richardson is questionable to play in Game 5 due to a shoulder injury he suffered midway through Game 4.

Meek Mill is set to make an appearance at Tuesday's game. The Philadelphia rapper was released from jail and the Sixers are trying to get him to the game so he can ring the liberty bell before tip-off.

Spurs at Warriors, Game 5

Ettore Messina will fill in again for Gregg Popovich in Game 5. Popovich last coached in Game 2 but has been absent from the bench since the death of his wife. Full story.

