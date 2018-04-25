NBA Playoffs: Live scores, updates, schedule, highlights for Spurs-Warriors; 76ers oust Heat; Celtics go up 3-2

The NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 5s.

In the first game, the Celtics got Marcus Smart back, and he made an immediate impact, helping to hold the Bucks to just 15 points in the first quarter. He finished the game with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while also making some spectacular defensive plays. Thanks to Smart, and a big 22-point, 14-rebound game from Al Horford, the Celtics escaped with a 92-87 win over the Bucks to take a 3-2 advantage in the series.

Following that game, the Sixers held off a late charge by the Heat to win, 104-91, and take the series 4-1. This is the first series win for the Sixers since 2012. It was an ugly game at times, with neither team shooting better than 42.4 percent, and combining for 26 turnovers. But it was enough to get the job done for the Sixers, who got 19 points and 12 rebounds from Joel Embiid and a pre-game boost from Meek Mill.

Still to come, the Warriors will attempt to close out the Spurs

NBA playoff scores for Tuesday, April 24

Game 5: Celtics 92, Bucks 87 (Box Score)



Game 5: 76ers 104, Heat 91 (Box Score)



76ers 104, Heat 91 (Box Score) Game 5: Spurs at Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Game 5: Celtics 92, Bucks 87

Marcus Smart made his first appearance since March 11, and he made an immediate impact in the first half. He blocked a lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and after he checked in with just over four minutes left in the first quarter, the Bucks scored just two points.

This is the stuff that Marcus Smart does that no one else can. Without him in Games 1-4, this is a Giannis slam. In Game 5 with him? Turnover. pic.twitter.com/7q8TXWSkbD — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) April 24, 2018

Smart takes the bump and scores for his first bucket in return!#CUsRise



📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/6c30w6qnWh — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2018

The Celtics had a comfortable lead for much of the third quarter, which also featured a scuffle between Terry Rozier and Eric Bledsoe, as their bad blood finally boiled over.

But the Bucks didn't give up, battling all the way back to cut the deficit to just three points in the final minute. The Celtics were able to hold them off however, holding on for a 91-84 win. Al Horford had a huge game, finishing with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Game 5: 76ers 104, Heat 91

The Sixers had some special guests on hand for Game 5. Rapper Meek Mill was in the building to ring their ceremonial bell, just hours after he was released from jail.

As for the game, it was a closely contested, but ugly first half. Both teams shot under 40 percent, and the game was tied 46-46. There were some nice plays though, such as this pass from Ben Simmons.

Following the break, the Sixers used a huge third quarter to go up by as many as 18 points. It seemed they would cruise to a win, but the Heat kept battling, and had things under single digits in the fourth quarter. Philly held them off though, winning 104-91 to take the series 4-1. Joel Embiid finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while JJ Redick had a team-high 27.

Spurs at Warriors, Game 5

Ettore Messina will fill in again for Gregg Popovich in Game 5. Popovich last coached in Game 2 but has been absent from the bench since the death of his wife. Full story.