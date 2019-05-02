NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Torrey Craig suffers nasal contusion in Game 2 vs. Blazers, returns wearing protective mask

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig has returned to Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers after suffering a nasal contusion in the first half. Craig took a nasty elbow from Portland big man Zach Collins, then came down on his own teammate's foot to add salt to the wound.

Craig, who has been a beast defensively in the playoffs, reentered the game late in the third quarter wearing a protective mask.