NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Torrey Craig suffers nasal contusion in Game 2 vs. Blazers, returns wearing protective mask
Craig took a vicious elbow from Portland's Zach Collins
Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig has returned to Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers after suffering a nasal contusion in the first half. Craig took a nasty elbow from Portland big man Zach Collins, then came down on his own teammate's foot to add salt to the wound.
Craig, who has been a beast defensively in the playoffs, reentered the game late in the third quarter wearing a protective mask.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
BIG3 draft results: White goes No. 1
The BIG3 basketball league held its annual draft on Wednesday
-
WATCH: Jokic nutmegs Aminu in Game 2
Jokic put Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu on the highlight reel in Game 2
-
Blazers beat Nuggets in Game 2
The Portland Trail Blazers tied the series with a win over the Nuggets on Wednesday
-
NBA Coaching Tracker moves, rumors
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
-
Report: Harden's eye will mend quickly
Harden lacerated his left eyelid in Game 2 and had bleeding in both eyes
-
Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 2 odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Blazers vs. Nuggets game 10,000...