NBA Playoffs: Nuggets' Torrey Craig suffers nasal contusion in Game 2 vs. Blazers, returns wearing protective mask

Craig took a vicious elbow from Portland's Zach Collins

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig has returned to Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers after suffering a nasal contusion in the first half. Craig took a nasty elbow from Portland big man Zach Collins, then came down on his own teammate's foot to add salt to the wound. 

Craig, who has been a beast defensively in the playoffs, reentered the game late in the third quarter wearing a protective mask. 

