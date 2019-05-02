NBA Playoffs: Obvious moves in Raptors-76ers series, featuring Joel Embiid's pump fake and a simple adjustment

The way to handle Joel Embiid on the perimeter is simple: Stay down. If he even thinks about shooting a jump shot, it is a win for the defense. Embiid is one of the most dangerous players in the league near the basket, but shot 34.9 percent on 2-point jumpers outside of 16 feet and 30 percent on 3-pointers this season. In the playoffs, his shot has almost completely abandoned him: He has missed all four of his long 2s and 15 of his 19 attempts from behind the 3-point line.

Despite this, defenders routinely fail to stay down. Embiid's pump fake is slow and shouldn't be threatening, but here is Serge Ibaka leaping past him in Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers' second-round series against the Toronto Raptors:

"I don't get it," Embiid told Yaron Weitzman, who wrote about the counterintuitive phenomenon for Bleacher Report. Weitzman noted that Embiid made Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam leave their feet late in Monday's Game 2, which allowed the All-Star big man to make the most important layup of his career. That one, however, was quick. Embiid was in the paint. Mere seconds earlier, he had tried to get Gasol to bite behind the 3-point line, and it did not work.

But in the second quarter of that game, it worked on Ibaka:

These possessions were inconsequential, but they point to a larger problem for the Raptors: The Sixers have outscored them by a whopping 28 points in the 26 minutes that Embiid and Ibaka have been on the court at the same time.

Ibaka does not have the strength of Gasol, but the bigger issue is that he does not have the discipline to defend him without fouling. There is a strong argument to be made that Toronto coach Nick Nurse should simply tether Gasol's playing time to Embiid's for the rest of the series, not just because Ibaka has struggled but because Gasol defends Embiid one-on-one better than anyone else in the NBA. Philadelphia's offense has scored a miserable 86.5 points per 100 possessions when Embiid and Gasol have been matched up.

If Ibaka does continue to get some minutes against Embiid, Nurse could steal the rule that the Cleveland Cavaliers instituted for ex-Toronto wing DeMar DeRozan in the playoffs in the last couple of seasons: Anyone who jumped at his pump fake was fined $100. Then again, Ibaka has been fined almost $1 million in his career, per Spotrac, so that strategy might not be effective.