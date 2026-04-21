The 2026 NBA Playoffs keep rolling on Tuesday, April 21 with three Game 2s on the docket as the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers try to go up 2-0 on their respective first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The Celtics blew out the 76ers on Sunday, while the Spurs used a late run to pull away from Portland in Victor Wembanyama's first playoff game. The Lakers took care of the Rockets on Saturday night with plenty of stars absent, including Houston forward Kevin Durant. He's questionable for Game 2 with a knee injury.

We'll highlight the best bets for Tuesday's NBA games using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. It has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

If you're interested in NBA spread betting, Over/Under bets and player prop betting, be sure check out the model's top picks. Those looking to get into parlay betting can put these best bets together in one wager at FanDuel.

Use the latest FanDuel promo code for a great new-user offer when wagering on Tuesday's NBA games.

NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Tuesday, April 21

76ers-Celtics Under 216.5

Payton Pritchard Over 3.5 rebounds

Blazers-Spurs Under 220.5

De'Aaron Fox Over 16.5 points

Rockets-Lakers Over 207.5

Marcus Smart Under 4.5 assists

76ers-Celtics Under 216.5

These teams went Under this line in Game 1 despite Boston putting up 123 points. The Celtics are 53-30 to the Under on the season, so they routinely go below their totals. They are especially good at cashing Unders at home, going 27-15 to the Under at TD Garden and 23-12 to the Under as a home favorite. The 76ers are 20-17 to the Under after a loss and with Joel Embiid still sidelined, it's hard to see this offense being effective enough to score routinely on Boston's defense. The Under hits in 57.2% of SportsLine simulations.

Payton Pritchard Over 3.5 rebounds

This is a plus-money play at FanDuel and Pritchard is projected for 3.9 rebounds in SportsLine's props model. The guard has become a key part of Boston's rotation over the last few years and has logged at least three rebounds in each of his last four games. Given the odds and his consistency of late, it's worth backing Pritchard to potentially snag that extra board on Tuesday.

Trail Blazers-Spurs Under 220.5

Game 1 between these teams went Under this line and the Spurs are one of the best defensive teams in the league, so Unders could be a routine in this series. San Antonio went 23-18 to the Under at home this season and 23-16 to the Under as a home favorite. Portland struggled to get anyone going outside of Deni Avdija, and the Spurs have plenty of capable defenders on the perimeter. The Under hits in 56.4% of SportsLine simulations.

De'Aaron Fox Over 16.5 points

Fox logged 17 points in Game 1 and he's gone Over this line in the last four games. Despite the presence of Jrue Holiday on the other side, the Spurs lead guard was able to have an effective game and even canned a couple triples. If Fox can do that again on Tuesday, he should easily surpass this line. The SportsLine props model projects him for 20.2 points.

Rockets-Lakers Over 207.5

Even with Durant, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out in Game 1, these teams barely went Under this line. The Lakers are 22-20 to the Over at home this season, though that's potentially because they have Doncic and Reaves powering them offensively while also being considered negative defensive players. Los Angeles could be more deliberate with its two top scorers out, but Houston might get Durant back for Game 2. The Over hits in 61.3% of model simulations.

Marcus Smart Under 4.5 assists

Smart had eight assists in Game 1 and he's tallied 25 assists across his last three games. However, he had gone Under this particular line in nine straight games before being sidelined with an injury. Perhaps the Lakers need him to distribute the ball more and he has more usage with Doncic and Reaves out but Smart is more of a scoring guard, so this recent assist burst will end at some point. The props model has Smart logging 3.4 assists on Tuesday, and it's a plus-money play at FanDuel.

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