The second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs continues Wednesday, May 6, with a pair of Game 2 matchups. The Minnesota Timberwolves surprisingly had Anthony Edwards suit up in Game 1, and he scored 18 points in a 104-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs, who host Game 2 Wednesday night. The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 after a dominant showing in Game 1, winning 137-98 thanks to a 35-point performance from Jalen Brunson.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has issued its NBA best bets for Wednesday's pair of Game 2s. The model is on a great run, returning well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Wednesday, May 6

Knicks -7.5 vs. 76ers

Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 Assists

Timberwolves-Spurs Over 215.5

Julius Randle Over 22.5 points + assists

Knicks -7.5 vs. 76ers

The Knicks had no issues in Game 1, winning by a whopping 39 points to kick off this second-round series. The 76ers had no answers defensively, and New York cruised to an easy victory at home. The Knicks host Game 2 on Wednesday and will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead before things move to Philly. The model thinks New York will win again, and the model has the Knicks covering in 67% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 assists

Brunson took over in Game 1, dropping 35 points in 31 minutes as the Knicks had no problems dismantling the Sixers in Game 1. New York's star guard had just three assists in Game 1 as his focus was on getting buckets, and that certainly worked out fine. For Game 2, however, the model thinks Brunson will distribute the rock more often, pegging him to go Over 6.5 assists with a projection of 7.4. Brunson went Over 6.5 assists in four of New York's six first-round games against the Atlanta Hawks.

Timberwolves-Spurs Over 215.5

Minnesota stole Game 1 in San Antonio 104-102 in a rather low-scoring affair. The total for Game 2 is set at 215.5, but the model expects these Western Conference foes to go Over here. The Over hits in more than 60% of simulations for an 'A' grade, though it's worth noting each team has leaned to the Under this year -- both in the regular season and postseason.

Julius Randle Over 22.5 points + assists

Randle has cleared this line in four of his seven postseason games this year, including Game 1 against the Spurs. With Edwards operating at less than 100% in terms of health, Randle was a go-to guy for Minnesota, playing 41 minutes and scoring 21 points to go along with two assists and 10 rebounds. The model thinks Randle is in line for another big game on Wednesday with a projection of 26.3 total points + assists.