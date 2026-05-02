The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics met in Game 7 in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and while there are plenty of fresh faces in this year's playoffs, the core players remain largely the same as the two sides meet in Game 7 on Saturday, May 2. The Celtics held a 3-1 lead in the series after taking Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia but the 76ers have won two in a row to force this decisive contest.

Joel Embiid has battled plenty of injuries in his career, but he's good to go after playing in Games 4-6. Boston has a clean injury report as well. We'll take a look at what the SportsLine Projection Model suggests with regard to spread betting, over/under betting and prop bets for Game 7 between the 76ers and Celtics and highlight the best bets, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for 76ers-Celtics Game 7

76ers +8.5

Over 205.5

VJ Edgecombe Over 14.5 points + assists

Derrick White Over 11.5 points

76ers +7.5

Philadelphia was probably low on confidence after getting throttled in Game 4 to go down 3-1, but Embiid has looked better as he's gotten his legs under him. The big man is in form, which opens up more space for Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. On the flip side, Boston's offense has largely devolved into isolation plays and the perimeter shots aren't falling. The Celtics shot below 30% from 3-point range in both Games 5 and 6. Even though it's a home game for Boston, the Celtics have already lost twice in front of their fans in this series. The 76ers have momentum and confidence, and they should be able to cover this spread in Game 7. The SportsLine model has them covering in 53% of simulations.

Over 205.5

This is an interesting line given how the series has played out. Only one game has gone Under this particular total, and that was Game 6. There has only been one contest in the series where both teams hit triple digits offensively and that was Game 3, which had a combined 208 points. Given the stakes of Game 7 and Boston's poor shooting form, it's reasonable to see a lower line even with the series largely trending to the Over. The Celtics are 29-15 to the Under at home this season and 25-12 to the Under as a home favorite, but the model has the Over hitting in 61% of simulations.

VJ Edgecombe Over 14.5 points + assists

The rookie exploded in Game 2 with 30 points and 10 rebounds but has largely been held in check since then. Edgecombe is averaging 13.8 points per game in the series and that alone helps make this a strong play. He's logged three assists in each of the last two games and while Maxey and George are getting more looks, Edgecombe has the talent to make a name for himself in Game 7. He's projected for 18.1 points + assists by SportsLine's props model.

Derrick White Over 11.5 points

Celtics fans are waiting for White to have a breakthrough game. He's been struggling from the floor and has not been able to get going from 3-point range either, though he did connect on 50% of his shots in Game 6. That could lead to an explosion in Game 7, and White has shot the ball much better from the perimeter at home compared to the road this year. He's projected for 14.9 points in SportsLine's props model, which would be his best scoring performance of the series.

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