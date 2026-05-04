The NBA conference semifinals tip off Monday, May 4 with two games, with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia shocked the second-seeded Celtics in seven games, while the Knicks blew out the Hawks in six after an early series deficit provided a wake-up call. In the West, No. 2 seed San Antonio eased past the Portland Trail Blazers in five games, and Minnesota overcame Anthony Edwards' injury to beat the Denver Nuggets in six. ESPN has reported that Edwards will go through pregame warm-ups Monday and play if there are no setbacks.

Before you lock in your NBA bets for Monday's conference semifinals Game 1s, you have to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing its best bets and top NBA picks, including NBA player props.

The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. It enters the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

There are plenty of interesting options available to those who want to wager on Monday's games, including money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets. And if you're interested in parlay betting, you could even put two or more of these picks together at FanDuel for the potential of a significant profit.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Monday, May 4

76ers vs. Knicks Over 213.5

Joel Embiid Under 8.5 Rebounds

Spurs -9.5 vs. Timberwolves

Julius Randle Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

76ers vs. Knicks Over 213.5

New York has gone Over its total in three of its past four games and is 36-35 to the Over when it is a favorite. The Sixers are 42-48 to the Over, including the playoffs. Both teams are in the top 12 in scoring, with the Knicks averaging 117.6 points and Philly averaging 116.2. The Knicks also are strong on defense but the teams allow 227 points combined, so the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 56.5% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade.

Joel Embiid Under 8.5 Rebounds

The Sixers big man is banged up, nursing a hip contusion and just recovered from an emergency appendectomy on April 9, but he is listed as probable and expected to play. Philadelphia is also coming off a physical Game 7, and Embiid was laboring a bit toward the end of the game. Still, he had 34 points and 12 rebounds. The SportsLine model doesn't see him having that sort of success in this series opener, with the props model projecting him for 7.3 rebounds.

Spurs -9.5 vs. Timberwolves

San Antonio was favored by 13.5 before the Edwards news, but the spread is down to 9.5 points. Edwards was expected to miss a few more games and is listed as questionable after hyper-extending his knee against Denver. The SportsLine model projects San Antonio to win by more than 15, with San Antonio -9.5 hitting 62% of simulations for a 'B' grade. The Spurs are 50-37 against the spread and 25-18 ATS at home. They had the second-best home record (32-8) in the NBA in the regular season.

Julius Randle Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

With Edwards likely not 100%, Randle will try to pick up some slack, and he is averaging 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the playoffs. He averaged 32.8 combined points, rebounds and assists in the regular season. Randle hit nine rebounds three times, had at least five assists three times and topped this total twice in the first round. If he gets the points, he should surpass this number, and the model is projecting him for 21.6 points and 33.3 PRA in Game 1.

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