Sunday is another big day for the NBA Playoffs, with four games on the docket, including an elimination game. The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a surprising 3-0 series lead over the Houston Rockets thanks to more heroics from the ageless LeBron James. The San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics all have 2-1 series leads heading into Sunday as well.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has shared its top picks and best bets for Sunday's NBA games. The SportsLine model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season and has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

If you're interested in betting on the NBA Playoffs and placing money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets or player prop bets on Sunday, you need to see what the SportsLine model has to say. Those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a potentially more profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Sunday, April 26

Trail Blazers ML

Celtics -7.5

Rockets -5

LeBron James Over 23.5 points

Trail Blazers ML

The Blazers couldn't take advantage of San Antonio being without Victor Wembanyama in Game 3, as the young big man is recovering from a concussion, and they now face a 2-1 deficit heading into Game 4 on Sunday. Portland was able to steal Game 2 in San Antonio, but a loss Sunday would mean the Blazers must win three games in a row in order to advance to the second round. The model likes backing the Blazers here as they win in 48% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade.

Celtics -7.5

The Celtics recovered well from their Game 2 loss at home, beating the 76ers by eight points in Game 3 in Philadelphia. The Celtics, despite being the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, are seen as the most likely team to make the NBA Finals out of the East by oddsmakers at FanDuel. The model likes Boston to not just win, but cover, as the Celtics cover this line in 55% of simulations.

Rockets -5

The Rockets, despite being the lower seed, were the heavy favorite in this series with the Lakers, but it's Los Angeles that has jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Houston threw away a late lead, allowing James to score a game-tying 3-pointer with only a few seconds remaining to force overtime, where the Lakers would wind up winning 112-108. The Rockets were surprisingly without Kevin Durant, who is expected back for Game 4. Houston covers as favorites in 67% of simulations.

LeBron James Over 23.5 points

"The King" stays winning. Even without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for each of the first three games of this series, James has led the Lakers to victory and has the team on the brink of advancing to the second round. James has been stellar, especially of late, scoring 28 in Game 2 and 29 in Game 3, including a game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation. James has cleared this line in each of the last two games and five of his last seven games dating back to the regular season, and the model pegs him for 24.0 points in Game 4.

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