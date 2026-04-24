The first round of the NBA Playoffs resumes with three pivotal Game 3 matchups on Friday, April 24, especially in Houston where the Los Angeles Lakers aim to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Rockets. There are also two series with key swing matchups on tap as the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs with both those series tied up at 1-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has shared its top picks for each of these matchups, including NBA player props. The SportsLine model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season and has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

If you're interested in betting on the NBA Playoffs and placing money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets or player prop bets, check out what the model has to say for Friday's three-game slate. And those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a potentially more profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Friday, April 24

76ers +7.5

Jayson Tatum Over 22.5 points -- 25.8

Lakers-Rockets Over 205.5 -- 68% A grade

Kevin Durant Over 23.5 points -- 27.7

Trail Blazers money line vs. Spurs

76ers +7.5

The 76ers were able to bounce back from a tough Game 1 loss by taking down the Celtics 111-97 in Game 2. The series now heads to Philadelphia, where the Sixers were 23-18 on the year. Boston is still a fairly sizable favorite despite being the road team here, but the SportsLine model thinks Philly will cover. The 76ers cover this line in 53% of simulations.

Jayson Tatum Over 22.5 points

Tatum returned to the Celtics late in the regular season after suffering a torn Achilles last postseason, giving the team even more of a boost in what was already a stellar campaign. Tatum scored 25 points in Boston's Game 1 win but was held to 19 points in Game 2. The model thinks Tatum will be more of a factor in the scoring department on Friday with a projection of 25.8 points.

Lakers-Rockets Over 205.5

Despite being fairly large underdogs at home in Games 1 and 2, the Lakers are up 2-0 and the Rockets will have to scramble to get back into this series. Both teams had very good scoring defenses this year, and both Games 1 and 2 were pretty low-scoring, at 205 and 195 total points scored, respectively. The model thinks there will be more scoring in Game 3, however, as Over 205.5 hits in 68% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

Kevin Durant Over 23.5 points

Durant missed Game 1 before returning for Game 2, scoring 23 points in 41 minutes, though he had nine turnovers. The Rockets brought the veteran forward in to be a big boost in the postseason, and they desperately need him here to avoid falling behind 3-0. Durant is projected to score 27.7 points.

Trail Blazers money line vs. Spurs

The Blazers were able to bounce back from a Game 1 loss in San Antonio with a narrow 106-103 victory. Portland will host Friday's Game 3, and the Spurs may well miss their best player in Victor Wembanyama, who suffered a concussion and was knocked out of Game 2. The SportsLine model is backing the Blazers to take a 2-1 lead as the Blazers win in 61% of simulations at plus money.

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