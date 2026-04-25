The NBA Playoffs continue with a loaded four-game slate on Saturday, with the action beginning early with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic squaring off. The schedule rolls along with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves. Pistons-Magic is tied 1-1, the Thunder are up 2-0 on the Suns and the Hawks lead the Knicks 2-1, as do the Timberwolves against the Nuggets.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has shared its top picks for each of these matchups. The SportsLine model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season and has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

If you're interested in betting on the NBA Playoffs and placing money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets or player prop bets, check out what the model has to say for Saturday's slate. Those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a potentially more profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Saturday, April 25

Suns ML

Knicks -2.5

Timberwolves ML

Nikola Jokic Under 54.5 points + rebounds + assists

Suns ML

The Suns have their hands full with the Thunder, who look every bit the part of a reigning champion. OKC blew out the Suns in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by 13 points. The action now moves to Phoenix, where the Suns will need to get a win on Saturday in order to make this series more interesting. The odds are stacked against Phoenix, but the Suns win in 33% of model simulations to return value at current money line odds.

Knicks -2.5

The Knicks have to be frustrated with how their series against the Hawks has gone. After winning Game 1, the Knicks dropped Games 2 and 3 by a combined two points. Rather than holding a 2-1 or even 3-0 lead heading into Saturday, New York now finds itself facing a 2-1 deficit and needing a win to avoid an elimination game in Game 5. The model likes the Knicks winning and covering here, with New York covering in 53% of sims.

Timberwolves ML

The Nuggets jumped out to a 1-0 series lead, but it's been all Timberwolves since, with Minnesota winning Game 2 in Denver by five points before returning home and winning by 17 in Game 3. The Nuggets now need to secure a road win in Game 4 in order to avoid a large 3-1 deficit. The model likes the home side, though, with Minnesota winning in nearly 60% of simulations at plus money, good for an 'A' grade.

Nikola Jokic Under 54.5 points + rebounds + assists

Jokic is the unquestioned PRA king of the NBA, averaging a triple-double and 51.5 total PRA per game in the regular season. He's been held a bit more in check this series with an average of 47.0 PRA per contest. The model is backing the Under on Jokic's PRA prop for Saturday with a projection of 49.0 for the three-time MVP.

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