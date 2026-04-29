Wednesday is a massive one for the first round of the NBA Playoffs as we could see as many as two teams officially eliminated amid a trio of Game 5s. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons find themselves down 3-1 in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic, respectively. For Detroit, a first-round loss would be a massive upset considering the Pistons are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Wednesday also features a pivotal Game 5 clash between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers as that matchup is tied at 2-2.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing its top picks and best bets for every NBA playoff game as well as player props. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons and entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

If you're looking to bet on the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, be it money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets or player prop bets, make sure to first see what the SportsLine model's top NBA picks are for this three-game slate. Those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a potentially more profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Wednesday, April 29

Pistons -9.5 vs. Magic

Jalen Duren Over 14.5 points

Cavaliers -8.5 vs. Raptors

Lakers -4.5 vs. Rockets

LeBron James Over 23.5 points

Pistons 9.5 vs. Magic

We always expect the No. 1 seeds to advance in the postseason, but that is in danger of not happening in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Magic, who escaped the NBA Play-In Tournament, have the Pistons on the ropes here. Orlando enters Game 5's matchup in Detroit with a massive 3-1 series lead. The Pistons have only been able to win Game 2 thus far, and Detroit has two games where it has failed to score 90 points. The team will need more from its top players in order to avoid a humiliating first-round exit, which could happen as soon as Wednesday night. The SportsLine model doesn't expect that to happen, however, as they win in the vast majority of simulations and cover as 9.5-point favorites in 64% of simulations.

Jalen Duren Over 14.5 points

This is a high line for Duren, who has scored no more than 12 points in any of the first four games of this series. However, Duren averaged nearly 20 points a game in the regular season, so there's precedent for him to make a big impact in the scoring department. With the Pistons facing elimination, they need more from Duren. The model thinks they'll get just that, as he's projected to score 18.6 points.

Cavaliers -8.5 vs. Raptors

This has been a series for the home teams, with the Cavs winning Games 1 and 2 in Cleveland before the Raptors won in Toronto in both Games 3 and 4. Cleveland won its two home games by double digits each time, and the Cavs nearly took Game 4 in Toronto in a low-scoring affair, losing by just four points. With the Pistons on the ropes, the winner of this series could very well make some noise in a wide-open Eastern Conference. The winner of Game 5 will have a big edge the rest of the way. The SportsLine model thinks that will be the Cavaliers, who cover as 8.5-point favorites in 53% of model simulations.

Lakers -4.5 vs. Rockets

The Lakers return home with a 3-1 series lead, though they obviously would have loved to close this series out in Houston in Game 4. That didn't happen, however, with the Rockets holding L.A. to just 95 points. The Lakers won both Games 1 and 2 in Los Angeles to open the series, and they would have covered this 4.5-point spread in each of those wins. The model likes Los Angeles to close the series out on Wednesday, and for the Lakers to cover. They cover this line in nearly 60% of model simulations.

LeBron James Over 23.5 points

Even at 41 years old, it's hard to count out The King. James is coming off a tough Game 4 showing where he scored just 10 points in Los Angeles' loss, but he had scored at least 28 in Games 2 and 3 before that. Even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, James has the Lakers out to a 3-1 lead. With the series returning home, the model likes James to go Over this 23.5 points prop line with a projection of 26.9.

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