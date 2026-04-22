The two No. 1 seeds in the NBA Playoffs are back in action for Game 2 matchups on Wednesday, April 22, with each top team looking at a very different situation. The Oklahoma City Thunder, last year's NBA champs, began their title defense with a blowout win of the Phoenix Suns in Game 1. Over in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons fell to the Orlando Magic to begin their postseason run and must win on Wednesday to avoid a dreaded 2-0 deficit with the series shifting to Orlando later this week.

With the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, we've identified four plays for Wednesday's two-game NBA playoff schedule, including a pair or NBA player props. The SportsLine model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season and has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

If you're a sports bettor with interest in NBA spread betting, Over/Under bets or player prop betting, you need to see what the model's top picks for Wednesday's games are. And those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a potentially more profitable play at FanDuel.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Wednesday, April 21

Magic-Pistons Under 218.5

Cade Cunningham Under 44.5 points + rebounds + assists

Suns +17.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points

Magic-Pistons Under 218.5

Game 1 was a fairly low-scoring affair with Orlando and Detroit combining for 213 total points, and the SportsLine model thinks the Under is the play here again. Under 218.5 hits in nearly 70% of the model's 10,000 simulations. Orlando is 45-40 to the Over this year, but Detroit is 38-45.

Cade Cunningham Under 44.5 points + rebounds + assists

The Pistons' loss to the Magic in Game 1 was hardly Cunningham's fault, as he dropped 39 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. While the star guard had 48 total PRA on Sunday, the model thinks he'll go Under his 44.5 PRA line on Wednesday. Cunningham is projected to finish Game 2 with 40.9 points + rebounds + assists.

Suns +17.5

The Suns were able to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, but they were dominated in Game 1 in Oklahoma City, losing by 35 points while scoring just 84 as a team. The SportsLine model expects Phoenix to be more competitive in Game 2, covering this massive spread of 17.5 points in 60% of simulations. The Suns are 48-36 against the spread this year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points

SGA is likely going to win his second straight MVP award, and all the OKC star does is rack up points every single night. While he didn't clear this line in Game 1 as he had "just" 25 points, Gilgeous-Alexander is projected to score 30.6 points on Wednesday. The model notes he's gone Over this line in three of his last five games against teams with top-10 defenses.

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