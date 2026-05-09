The 2026 NBA Playoffs keep rolling on Saturday, May 9, with two crucial Game 3s on the docket. The Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, will try to grab a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Oklahoma City Thunder try to stay undefeated in the playoffs when they face the Los Angeles Lakers. Both the Cavs and Lakers will be at home, where they'll try to be on the right side of the final whistle after setbacks in the first two games.

Most of the key players will take the floor for Detroit and Cleveland, while the Lakers are expected to remain without Luka Doncic and the Thunder are unlikely to have Jalen Williams. We'll look at the best bets for Saturday's NBA playoff games using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which delivers the best spread, money line and Over/Under bets while also offering player prop bet predictions. And those interested in parlay betting can combine these bets into one big wager for Saturday.

See the FanDuel promo code for a new-user offer before placing any NBA Playoffs bets on Saturday.

NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Saturday, May 9

Pistons-Cavaliers Over 212.5

Jalen Duren Over 13.5 points

Thunder-Lakers Over 211.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 36.5 points + assists

Pistons-Cavaliers Over 211.5

The Pistons might be up 2-0 in this series, but both games have been tight, with Cleveland staying close until the final minutes of each contest. These teams have stayed below this line in both games so far, but the SportsLine model sees that shifting in Game 3 as the Over hits in more than 56% of simulations.

Jalen Duren Over 13.5 points

Duren was somewhat of a scapegoat for Detroit falling into a 3-1 hole against the Orlando Magic in the first round, and he hasn't exactly torched the Cavaliers with just 19 points across the first two games. The big man has shot the ball poorly from the floor, but that happened against Orlando as well early in the series. Once Duren has enough reps, his efficiency should improve. The SportsLine props model sees that happening in Game 3 as Detroit's center is expected to hit 16.8 points.

Thunder-Lakers Over 211.5

The Over on 211.5 hits in just under 64% of simulations, and these teams are 1-1 on this line in this series. The Thunder were able to pull away in both home games, but the Lakers have the potential to keep things closer as the series shifts to Los Angeles. A closer game late will mean Oklahoma City's top players likely get more minutes and in turn, the team will score more points. The Thunder have largely done their part offensively and the Lakers should come around on that side of the court at home, even with Doncic sidelined.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 36.5 points + assists

This has not been a typical series for SGA, who averaged 31.1 points per game during the regular season. The Thunder guard has not been needed to go crazy offensively since Oklahoma City has pulled away early enough in games to rest its top players. However, the SportsLine model expects a closer game on Saturday, and that should mean more minutes for Gilgeous-Alexander. He's projected for 38.4 points + assists in SportsLine's props model.