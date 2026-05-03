There are few things better in the wide world of sports than a Game 7, and the NBA Playoffs is spoiling us on Sunday, May 3, with not one, but two NBA Game 7s. The Orlando Magic visit the Detroit Pistons after blowing a 3-1 series lead, and the Toronto Raptors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in a series where the home team has won each of the first six games.

Before you place any NBA bets for the two Game 7s on Sunday, you should first see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing its best bets and top NBA picks, including NBA player props. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons and entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

There are a ton of options available to interested bettors on Sunday, including money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets. And if you're interested in parlay betting, you could even put two or more of these picks together at FanDuel for the potential of a significant profit.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Sunday, May 3

Pistons -8.5 vs. Magic

Raptors-Cavaliers Over 210.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 25.5 points

Pistons -8.5 vs. Magic

The Pistons shockingly fell behind 3-1 in this series to the Magic, who needed to get out of the NBA Play-In Tournament just to make the postseason. Detroit entered this series as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference after winning 60 games during the regular season. The Pistons have won each of the last two games, though, winning by seven in Game 5 and 14 on the road in Game 6. The model thinks Detroit will win here and advance, and the Pistons cover the spread in 65% of simulations.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers Over 210.5

With the home team having won each of the first six games in this series, all eyes are on the Cavs in this decisive Game 7 matchup in Cleveland. The SportsLine model's top play here is on the total of 210.5. The model loves the Over, which hits in nearly 70% of simulations. These teams have gone Over 210.5 points in five of the first six games of this series.

Donovan Mitchell Over 25.5 points

Mitchell had 32 and 30 points in each of the first two games of this series, but he's had 15, 20, 19 and 24 since. The model thinks the Cavs will lean heavily on the star guard on Sunday, though, as he's projected to score 28.4 points in Game 7.

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