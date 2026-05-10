The New York Knicks are attempting to finish off the four-game sweep in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are up 2-1 on the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a massive Game 4 on tap Sunday night. The Spurs are favored by 4.5 points at Minnesota, and the Over/Under for total points is set at 218.5 in the latest Spurs vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel.

We've identified the best NBA bets from the two Game 4 matchups using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before issuing its top picks on the spread, money line and total, as well as NBA player props. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here, we break down the model's top picks for Sunday's games, including a pair of money line picks and two player prop bets. Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors can also combine two or more of the model's best bets into a parlay bet at FanDuel for a potentially greater profit.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Sunday, May 10

Knicks money line vs. 76ers

Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 assists + rebounds

Timberwolves money line vs. Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Under 39.5 points + rebounds

Knicks money line vs. 76ers

The Knicks fell behind 2-1 to Atlanta after losing both Game 2 and 3 of that series by one point, and they have certainly turned the page, winning six straight to put themselves within arm's reach of another Eastern Conference Finals appearance. A trip back home didn't work out for the 76ers, who lost Game 3 by 14 points in Philadelphia. The model thinks the Knicks will close out this series on Sunday with New York winning Game 4 in 66% of simulations.

Jalen Brunson Over 9.5 assists + rebounds

Brunson is the Knicks' best player, and he's certainly looked the part this series, averaging 31.3 points per game. He has gone Over this number in three of the past five games, and he had nine assists alone in Game 3. The model pegs him for 10.1 rebounds + assists in Game 4 as the Knicks aim to wrap this series up.

Timberwolves money line vs. Spurs

The Timberwolves stole Game 1 by two points to stun the Spurs at home, but it's been all San Antonio since, with the Spurs winning Game 2 by 38 points before taking Game 3 in Minnesota by seven. The Timberwolves looked a lot better in Game 3 than they did in Game 2, especially with Anthony Edwards playing 41 minutes compared to 24 in Game 2. Edwards scored 32 points in the losing effort, which is certainly a good sign for the Timberwolves. Minnesota wins Game 4 in 49% of simulations at plus money to return value at these odds.

Victor Wembanyama Under 39.5 points + rebounds

Wembanyama went off in Game 3 with 39 points and 15 rebounds to easily clear this points + rebounds prop line, but he did go Under this line in both Games 1 and 2. The model is leaning towards another Under for the star big man with a projection of 35.3 on Sunday.