NBA Playoffs odds, picks: Best bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 on Saturday, May 30

Sports fans will once again be able to take in a Game 7 in these 2026 NBA Playoffs when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, May 30, for the right to go to the NBA Finals. San Antonio won the first game of this series but the Thunder took the next two games to get home-court advantage back. The teams traded wins over the next three games to arrive at Saturday's finale, which will be held at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Spurs have a clean injury report, though De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper did play through injuries earlier in the series. Jalen Williams returned for the Thunder in Game 6 but was ineffective and will now miss Game 7. Oklahoma City will also be without Ajay Mitchell due to the calf injury he suffered in Game 3.

Here's a look at the best bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 on Saturday with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Check out the FanDuel promo code before placing bets on the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.

NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Saturday, May 30

Thunder money line

Under 212.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 assists

De'Aaron Fox Under 19.5 points + assists

Thunder money line

The Thunder got the best record in the regular season for moments like this. They won two Game 7s a year ago on the path to their title, and both those contests were at home. Outside of Mitchell and Williams, they are largely intact on the health front. The Spurs have not gone away quietly, but that was to be expected as they had OKC's number during the regular season. Expect the Thunder's championship mettle to show up on Saturday. The model has Oklahoma City prevailing in 60% of simulations.

Under 212.5

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league and the general thinking is points are at a premium in Game 7s. Although only two of the six games so far in this series have gone Under this particular line, both have come in the past three contests. Even though the games in Oklahoma City have gone well beyond this line, the SportsLine model likes the Under to hit in 57.8% of simulations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 assists

The Spurs have done a good job defending SGA in terms of points this series, as he has had fewer than 20 points twice in six games. The two-time MVP has been effective as a facilitator, though, with two games with 12 assists and another two games with nine. He's cleared 7.5 assists four times in six games, but he did have just four in Game 6 and seven in Game 4. The model has Gilgeous-Alexander projected for 6.3 assists on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox Under 19.5 points + assists

The SportsLine props model puts Fox at 18.8 points + assists on Saturday, and that's largely because he simply hasn't been a factor offensively. He's gone Over this line just twice in the series, and he's scored a combined 14 points over the last two games. Stephon Castle and Harper give the Spurs plenty of backcourt minutes, so Fox is unlikely to be putting up a ton of shots in Game 7. He will distribute the ball but his shooting volume hasn't been what it needs to be to get past this prop line.

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