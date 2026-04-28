The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday, April 28, with the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs looking to punch their tickets to the second round. Boston will try to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers as the series returns to TD Garden while the Spurs look to send the Portland Trail Blazers packing. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks play in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden with the teams splitting the first four contests.

We'll take a look at Tuesday's Game 5s and highlight the best bets from each contest with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Tuesday, April 28

Derrick White Over 12.5 points

Knicks -6.5 vs. Hawks

Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists

Trail Blazers +12.5 vs. Spurs

Derrick White Over 12.5 points

White has struggled mightily in this series, shooting 24.1% from behind the arc and hitting double digits just twice in four games. However, White shot better from 3-point range at home this year and should continue getting plenty of looks in Game 5. The 76ers will try to limit Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, so this could be White's moment to shine. The SportsLine props model has him at 14.9 points.

Knicks -6.5 vs. Hawks

New York covers the spread in 66% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. The Knicks were a juggernaut at home during the regular season and were cruising in Game 2 until a late collapse. They've got some momentum after taking home-court advantage back with a Game 4 win and that should translate into a Game 5 win and a 3-2 lead.

Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists

The SportsLine props model has Bridges at 17.9 PRA in Game 5. He's been non-existent on the glass in this series and his assists are also down, so this is largely a points prop. Bridges has seen his playing time go down over the last four games, which is also concerning. However, he's due for a strong game at some point in this series and could see more opportunities on offense if the Hawks try to focus their defensive efforts on Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Trail Blazers +12.5 vs. Spurs

Portland is 2-2 ATS on this line in this series, and the Trail Blazers just missed a potential cover in Game 1 when they lost by 13. The Spurs should be able to close this out at home, but they have a tendency to let teams hang around before using a late surge to put the game away. Portland is facing an uphill climb, but a double-digit spread might be too much for San Antonio to manage here. The Trail Blazers achieve this cover in 61% of simulations.

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