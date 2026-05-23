NBA Playoffs odds, picks: Knicks vs. Cavaliers best bets for Game 3 on Saturday, May 23

The New York Knicks needed a furious comeback to take Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, closing a 22-point gap in the fourth quarter and overtime to win 115-104. The Knicks did not need heroics in Game 2 as they pulled away from Cleveland 109-93 without much trouble. Now the series shifts to Ohio, where the Cavaliers have gone 6-1 in these playoffs, including a Game 7 win in the first round against the Toronto Raptors. Can they get back in this series, or will New York take an insurmountable 3-0 lead on Saturday night?

We've looked at the best bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Saturday, May 23

Knicks money line

Over 214.5

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 17.5 points

James Harden Over 5.5 assists

Knicks money line

New York has caught lightning in a bottle since going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks, winning nine playoff games in a row. They have figured out their rotations, played excellent defense and are getting contributions up and down the roster. It's hard for Cleveland to pick who to contain because New York always seems to have someone else ready to step up. The Knicks win in 58% of model simulations, bringing value as plus-money underdogs.

Over 214.5

The first game went Over this number due to overtime, while the second game finished Under this total because the Cavaliers simply ran out of gas. Cleveland is averaging 114.6 points per game at home in the 2026 NBA Playoffs compared to 104.4 points per game on the road, so expect this Cavaliers offense to bounce back from a disappointing showing in Game 2. In particular, role players Sam Merrill and Dean Wade should elevate their game. The Over hits in 63.3% of simulations.

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 17.5 points

Towns quietly had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the first game and dropped 18 points in the second. He's not getting many touches so far in this series, but he's making the most of those limited opportunities. Eventually, the Knicks will need him to have a big game to carry them through some tough offensive stretches. Towns is projected for 19.9 points on Saturday, and he averaged 19.8 points per game on the road during the regular season.

James Harden Over 5.5 assists

The SportsLine props model projects the future Hall of Famer for 6.8 assists on Saturday, which is surprising considering he has logged five combined assists over Games 1 and 2. The Knicks have targeted Harden defensively and he simply has not been able to make up for it on the offensive end. His struggles at the end of Game 1 were particularly noticeable. Perhaps a shift in scenery and the urgency of Game 3 will give him a boost like it did in the second round against the Pistons. Harden has logged six or more assists in eight of his 16 games this postseason.

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