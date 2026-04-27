Eliminations are coming soon in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and two teams' fates hanging in the balance among Monday night's three contests. The Thunder and Timberwolves can both close out their Western Conference series on Monday night, with Oklahoma City going for the sweep. In the East, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons will try to even things at 2-2 when they face the Magic in Game 4. Oklahoma City is a 10.5-point road favorite against the Suns, Detroit is favored by 3.5 points in Orlando against the Magic, and the Timberwolves are 10.5-point road underdogs despite a 3-1 lead against the Nuggets.

We have the best bets you can make on Monday's NBA games, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season and has returned well over $10,000 in NBA betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

If you want to bet on the NBA Playoffs and place money line bets, spread bets, Over/Under bets or player prop bets on Monday, you need to see what the SportsLine model has to say. Those interested in parlay betting could even combine two or more of these picks into a profitable play at FanDuel.

Check out the FanDuel promo code for a new-user offer before placing any NBA Playoffs bets on Monday.

NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Monday, April 27

Pistons -3.5

Jalen Duren Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 Assists

Timberwolves +11.5

Pistons -3.5

The Pistons are the top seed in the East for a reason, and they are 45-40 against the spread this season compared to 40-46 ATS for the Magic. Detroit is 14-9 ATS after a loss and has won 13 of its past 18 games. It ranks in the top 10 in both scoring and scoring defense, while the Magic are 19th in points per game and 13th in points allowed per contest. The SportsLine model has the Pistons covering the spread in 60% of its simulations and winning 63% of the time.

Jalen Duren Over 26.5 Points + Rebounds

Duren has had some trouble in this series with Orlando's size causing issues, but he should come into this crucial game with a chip on his shoulder. The Pistons center averages 30 combined points and rebounds but hasn't topped 20 once in the first three games of this series. The SportsLine model sees that changing tonight, projecting him for 29.9 points and rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 7.5 Assists

SGA is one of the best player on any floor he steps on but this is a high line for him, and the SportsLine model projects the reigning league MVP for 6.4 assists on Monday. Gilgeous-Alexander has topped this number in two of the three games in this series but has come up short in six of his past 10. He is averaging 8.1 assists this month but was at 6.6 in March, and the model expects him to come up a little short here.

Timberwolves +11.5 vs. Nuggets

Minnesota has gotten the Nuggets' attention and while Denver is playing at home -- where it has won 12 of its past 13 games -- the model likes the Timberwolves to cover despite missing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Minnesota has covered in six of the past 10 meetings with the Nuggets and is 5-2 ATS in its past seven in Denver. The Timberwolves are also 6-3 ATS in their past nine on the road this season. The model has Minnesota covering in 63% of its simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

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