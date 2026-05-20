Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals was an absolute thriller, with the San Antonio Spurs winning 122-115 in double overtime over the host Oklahoma City Thunder in what was arguably the game of the postseason to date. What do these two powerhouses have in store for us in Game 2? We'll soon find out, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 20. The Thunder are the reigning champs and have one of the best home-court advantages in basketball, but the Spurs have had their number this year, winning five of six against OKC, including the postseason. San Antonio is now 3-1 at Oklahoma City this year. The Thunder are 6.5-point home favorites for Game 2, and the total is set at 216.5, per the latest NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With a huge Game 2 matchup on tap for Wednesday, we're taking a closer look at the NBA best bets for Spurs vs. Thunder with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Wednesday, May 20

Spurs +6.5

Under 216.5

Victor Wembanyama Over 24.5 points

Spurs +6.5

The Spurs were road underdogs in Game 1, but they covered and won outright in one of the NBA's most hostile environments. They're now 3-1 overall at Oklahoma City this year, and for context, the Thunder have lost just eight total times at home between the regular season and playoffs. The model has the Spurs covering in roughly half of simulations for Game 2 after Monday's thrilling Game 1 victory.

Spurs-Thunder Under 216.5

These were two top-eight scoring defenses in the regular season, and while the Over hit in Game 1, that was thanks to not one, but two overtimes. It was 101-101 once the fourth quarter ended, and was just 108-108 after the first overtime. The total is down from Game 1's 221.5 mark, but the model is still leaning Under, with that side hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Over 24.5 points

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was the "Wemby Show," as San Antonio's superstar big man absolutely took over, scoring a game-leading 41 points while pulling down 24 rebounds. He was far and away the biggest reason the Spurs have a 1-0 lead in this series. It was also far and away his best scoring performance against the Thunder, as his season high in the regular season against OKC was 22. The model expects Wembanyama to be a scoring factor again in Game 2 with a projection of 25.7 points.