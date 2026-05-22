NBA Playoffs odds, picks: Thunder vs. Spurs best bets for Game 3 matchup Friday, May 22

The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to even things up in the NBA Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, taking Game 2 122-113. The series now shifts to San Antonio for Game 3 on Friday, May 22, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Spurs were able to win despite turning the ball over 21 times, and that was thanks largely to a monster performance by Victor Wembanyama. But the team turned it over 21 more times in Game 2 -- nine by Stephon Castle -- and the Thunder took advantage, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 30 points. The Spurs are now 5-2 against the Thunder this year, including 2-0 in San Antonio. The home side is a slim 1.5-point favorite for Game 3, and the total is set at 216.5, per the latest FanDuel Sportsbook NBA odds.

With a series lead on the line in Game 3 on Friday, we'll take a deep dive into the NBA best bets for Thunder vs. Spurs using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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NBA Playoffs picks, best bets for Friday, May 22

Thunder money line

Over 217.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 13.5 rebounds

Thunder money line

It's rare to see the Thunder as the underdog, but the Spurs have had the upper hand against OKC this year and are a perfect 2-0 against the Thunder in San Antonio. After two tight games to open the Western Conference Finals in Oklahoma City, the action moves to San Antonio for Game 3, and the Thunder are plus-money underdogs. The model is all-in on OKC on the money line as the Thunder win Game 3 in 60% of simulations.

Spurs-Thunder Over 217.5

These teams cleared this line in both Games 1 and 2 of this series, and the model expects more of the same in Game 3. Both teams ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense this regular season, but they also boast excellent offenses. Both teams have gone Over in each of their last five games, while each of the Spurs' last seven games have gone Over. The model has the Over hitting in the majority of simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Under 13.5 rebounds

The Thunder had more of an answer for Wembanyama in Game 2, at least in the scoring department. After exploding for 41 points in Game 1, the star big man scored 21 points for the Spurs in Game 2. The Thunder have not had an answer for Wemby on the glass, though, as he had 24 rebounds in San Antonio's double-overtime win, and he pulled down 17 boards in Game 2. The model thinks Wembanyama will regress a bit in Game 3, as it projects him for 11.8 rebounds -- closer to his regular season average of 11.5 rebounds per game. The Under on 13.5 rebounds is also priced at plus money at FanDuel.