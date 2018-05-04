NBA Playoffs: Patriots owner hangs out with Gucci Mane, Meek Mill at 76ers-Celtics game, and Twitter can't get enough

The Boston Celtics once again showed resolve in the face of adversity on Thursday night, winning Game 2 of their second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-0 lead. Down two of their best players, and trailing by 22 points in the second quarter, the Celtics battled back to win, 108-103.

It was an exciting game, with many highlight reel plays on each side. But one of the main things everyone was talking about came not from the on-court action, but from the sidelines. That's because New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in attendance, sitting courtside right beside rappers Gucci Mane and Meek Mill.

Just Gucci Mane, Robert Kraft, and Meek Mill having a conversation pic.twitter.com/ZGZbDeagXB — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 4, 2018

Gucci Mane has a friendship withCeltics guard Jaylen Brown, which is why he was at the game in a Brown jersey, while Meek Mill -- a noted Sixers fan -- has been friendly with Kraft in the past. It was certainly not a trio anyone expected to be hanging out together, and some people on Twitter just couldn't believe it was happening.

“Gucci Mane and Meek Mill, along with Robert Kraft” is not a sentence I woud have expected before 2018 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 4, 2018

What does Robert Kraft talk about with Meek Mill and Gucci Mane when the three of them hang out? — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 4, 2018

Robert Kraft is a 76-year-old man that's friends with Meek Mill and Gucci Mane. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 4, 2018

And of course it led to some solid jokes.

yo this new album gonna be 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Wf33eB5Vw — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) May 4, 2018

Robert Kraft has no idea what's happening. pic.twitter.com/lHThzSp1Y5 — theScore (@theScore) May 4, 2018

Meek: I’m cutting his hair

Gucci: No, I am

Kraft: pic.twitter.com/IImQpkU4iW — dc_fusion (@dc_fusion) May 4, 2018

Is Bob Kraft judging this freestyle battle or partaking in it? pic.twitter.com/gxuDmeVM78 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 4, 2018

Robert Kraft looks like someone’s grandfather who got lost on his way back to his seat and joined a random conversation pic.twitter.com/hf2zIBPGN7 — the pope (@RRFEE) May 4, 2018

We need this series to get back to Boston so this friendship can continue to blossom.