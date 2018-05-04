NBA Playoffs: Patriots owner hangs out with Gucci Mane, Meek Mill at 76ers-Celtics game, and Twitter can't get enough
The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead, but something on the sidelines got everyone's attention
The Boston Celtics once again showed resolve in the face of adversity on Thursday night, winning Game 2 of their second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 2-0 lead. Down two of their best players, and trailing by 22 points in the second quarter, the Celtics battled back to win, 108-103.
It was an exciting game, with many highlight reel plays on each side. But one of the main things everyone was talking about came not from the on-court action, but from the sidelines. That's because New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in attendance, sitting courtside right beside rappers Gucci Mane and Meek Mill.
Gucci Mane has a friendship withCeltics guard Jaylen Brown, which is why he was at the game in a Brown jersey, while Meek Mill -- a noted Sixers fan -- has been friendly with Kraft in the past. It was certainly not a trio anyone expected to be hanging out together, and some people on Twitter just couldn't believe it was happening.
And of course it led to some solid jokes.
We need this series to get back to Boston so this friendship can continue to blossom.
