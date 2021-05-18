The 2020-21 NBA regular season is all wrapped up, but before the postseason can officially begin there's still six games left to be played to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. After doing a trial run of a play-in game last year in the Orlando bubble, the league adopted a play-in tournament for this season that involves teams seeded No. 7-10 to fight for their chance to get to the playoffs.

In the Western Conference, we'll get a clash between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 8 Golden State Warriors face off, while Ja Morant and the No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies host DeMar DeRozan and the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs in the second play-in game for a chance at the eighth spot. In the East, Jayson Tatum will lead the No. 7 Boston Celtics against a tough matchup against Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the No. 8 Washington Wizards, while the young and exciting No. 9 Charlotte Hornets will get their shot a playoff spot if they can get past the No. 10 Indiana Pacers.

Here's all the scheduling information you need to know ahead of the play-in tournament games that is set to start Tuesday, May 18.

Game 1 (East 9/10): Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

When: Tuesday, May 18 | 6:30 p.m. ET

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV

Game 2 (East 7/8): Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

When: Tuesday, May 18 | 9 p.m. ET

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV

Game 3 (West 9/10): Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

When: Wednesday, May 19 | 7:30 ET

FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

Game 4 (West 7/8): Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, May 19 | 10 p.m. ET

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN

East: Winner of Game 1 (9/10) vs. Loser of Game 2 (7/8)

When: Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET

TBD TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV

West: Winner of Game 3 (9/10) vs. Loser of Game 4 (7/8)