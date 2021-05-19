The 2020-21 NBA regular season is all wrapped up, but before the postseason can officially begin there's still games left to be played to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in both conferences. After doing a trial run of a play-in game last year in the Orlando bubble, the league adopted a play-in tournament for this season that involves teams seeded No. 7-10 to fight for their chance to get to the playoffs.
In the Western Conference, we'll get a clash between LeBron James and Stephen Curry, as the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 8 Golden State Warriors face off, while Ja Morant and the No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies host DeMar DeRozan and the No. 10 San Antonio Spurs in the second play-in game for a chance at the eighth spot.
In the East, Jayson Tatum successfully led his Boston Celtics past Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards, on Tuesday night to secure the No. 7 seed. They'll move on to play the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Also, the No. 10 Indiana Pacers advanced past the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets after a dominating play-in win. They'll face the Wizards for the No. 8 seed in an elimination play-in game.
Here's all the scheduling information you need to know about the play-in tournament.
Game 1 (East 9/10)
Game 2 (East 7/8)
Game 3 (West 9/10): Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs
- When: Wednesday, May 19 | 7:30 ET
- Where: FedEx Forum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN
Game 4 (West 7/8): Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- When: Wednesday, May 19 | 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN
East: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards
- When: Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena
- TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV
West: Winner of Game 3 (9/10) vs. Loser of Game 4 (7/8)
- When: Friday, May 21 | TBD
- Where: TBD
- TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN