The 2020-21 NBA regular season is all wrapped up, but before the postseason can officially begin there's still games left to be played to determine the final seeds in both conferences. After doing a trial run of a play-in game last year in the Orlando bubble, the league adopted a play-in tournament for this season that involves teams seeded No. 7-10 to fight for their chance to get to the playoffs.

In the Western Conference, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers held off Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to clinch the No. 7 seed. Also, Ja Morant and the No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies ousted the San Antonio Spurs from playoff contention. Memphis and Golden State will now meet Friday in an elimination play-in game with the 8-seed awarded to the winner.

In the East, Jayson Tatum successfully led his Boston Celtics past Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards, on Tuesday night to secure the No. 7 seed. They'll move on to play the No. 2 Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. The No. 10 Indiana Pacers also advanced past the No. 9 Charlotte Hornets after a dominating play-in win. They'll face the Wizards for the No. 8 seed in an elimination play-in game on Thursday night.

Here's all the scheduling information you need to know about the play-in tournament. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Game 1 (East 9/10)

Game 2 (East 7/8)

Game 3 (West 9/10)

Game 4 (West 7/8)

East: Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

When: Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 20 | 8 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV: TNT | Live stream: fuboTV

West: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors