The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and already we've had a number of thrilling finishes. The Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to storm back and steal a win on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Luka Doncic has returned healthy to help give the Mavericks a 3-2 series lead over the Utah Jazz.

The action continues this week with multiple games every single night. Here's a look at what should be the best of the bunch:

1. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 5

Tuesday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET -- TNT

This has been without a doubt the most exciting first-round matchup of the playoffs so far. I don't think many expected this series to be knotted up at two games apiece before it started, but here we are. Game 5 is pivotal because whoever wins this one will have a chance to close out the opposing team in the next game. This series is the most momentum-driven one in the first round, as both of these young teams are showing their age when they are down by a lot. As a result we've seen some not-so-close games, and even a a blown 20-point lead, making this a chaotic, unexpected series. Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards have delivered with the star power in this series, and in Minnesota's Game 4 win Karl-Anthony Towns showed why he's one of the best shooting big men in the league today. Game 5 should be just as thrilling as the rest of the series has been, and it could honestly go either way.

Tuesday, April 26, 10 p.m. ET -- TNT

The injury to Devin Booker dramatically altered this series, and now the Suns are in real trouble of losing control of it. The Pelicans took care of business in Game 4 to even up this series, as Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado showed why they are among some of the best young defenders in the league. Alvarado specifically was an absolute pest to Chris Paul, who finished that game with just four points, forcing the future Hall of Famer guard into several turnovers, including one off his sneak-attack approach. With the series heading back to Phoenix for Game 5, I imagine the Suns will have extra motivation to show that the Pelicans aren't on their level. The Pels, meanwhile, will try to continue showing that they're not just an easy team that can be rolled over.

Thursday, April 28, 7 p.m. ET -- TBD

Trouble could be brewing in Philadelphia. After building up a 3-0 series lead against the Raptors, the Sixers then lost the following two games and will hit the road in Toronto for Game 6. Game 5 was a particularly disappointing showing from the Sixers, who had the opportunity to close out the series on their home floor. But Philly's defense decided not to show up, and a pedestrian performance from James Harden has all eyes on him heading into Game 6 with another opportunity to close out Toronto. Another interesting wrinkle for this game is the fact that if the Sixers lose, it will be yet another blown series lead by head coach Doc Rivers.

4. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 6

Friday, April 29, TBD -- ESPN

Even though this series is already on the list, I believe that this is going seven games, which means whoever is losing in Game 5 will win this one to force a Game 7. I don't think anyone expected this series to be amongst the most entertaining, and surely not one that could go the distance, but that's what happens when you have some of the best young stars in the league going head-to-head with two fanbases that have historically been starved of success. I expect this game to get chippy, as one of these two teams will have their back on the ropes and will do everything in their power to extend this series.

5. Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, Game 6

Thursday, April 28, 10 p.m. ET -- TBD

Oh the implications this game holds. A Dallas win means the franchise will claim its first playoff series win since winning a championship in 2011. A loss for the Jazz means that they'll have to face the harsh reality of the offseason a whole lot sooner than expected with some potential franchise-altering moves on the table. We'll get to see Luka Doncic try to close out the Jazz on the road, and perhaps the last look at this current iteration of the Jazz. Should be entertaining.