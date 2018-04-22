NBA playoffs: Raptors vs. Wizards live scores, updates, watch highlights, news, schedule
We've got everything you need to know for Sunday's NBA playoff games
The NBA playoffs shift into another gear this Sunday with a quadrupleheader of Game 4s. First, the young Bucks knotted their series against Celtics at 2-2 thanks to a huge performance out of the Greek Freak. The second game of the day featured an impressive performance from Manu Ginobili and the Spurs to stay alive against the Warriors. The Raptors will try to re-establish control of their series against the Wizards in the second half of the quadrupleheader, and the Cavaliers will try to knot things up against the Pacers.
Be sure to follow along today's action with us as we have all the news, highlights and analysis you could ever want.
NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 104, Boston Celtics 102 (box score)
- Game 4: San Antonio Spurs 103, Golden State Warriors 90 (box score)
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Game 4: Celtics at Bucks
The Bucks did what they need to do at home in Games 3 and 4. After a dominant Game 3, it looked like Game 4 was going to be more of the same for Milwaukee. However, the Celtics fought back from a 20-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth, and that's when Giannis Antetokounmpo happened:
The Greek Freak came up when the Bucks needed him most at every occasion. Whether it was dunking on Al Horford, or tipping in the eventual game-winner, Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee in the end.
Antetokounmpo wasn't the only one who stepped up. Giannis and Jabari Parker were both phenomenal in Game 4 and the two teamed up for a pretty cool highlight dunk:
Antetokounmpo also had a chance to show off his incredible length and athleticism early in the game. Watch him lean into this dunk -- a slam that most players physically can't convert:
The Bucks now head back to Boston tied 2-2 and with a lot of momentum on their side.
Game 4: Warriors at Spurs
The Spurs will hold one for at least one more game. They came out on a mission and blitzed the Warriors from 3-point range in Game 4. They hit them early and often to establish a lead against the defending champs that was never erased.
LaMarcus Aldridge came through for San Antonio in a big way. Not only did he score 22 points and pull down 10 rebounds, but he spaced the floor with three triples. One of them was this insane buzzer-beater off the glass with Draymond Green all over him.
Of course, the real star of the show was Manu Ginobili. The 40-year-old is known for his big moments and he had one more in what could be the final home game of his storied career. Ginobili helped hold off the Warriors' comeback attempt by scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Game 4: Raptors at Wizards
Fred VanVleet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Game 4. He briefly played in Game 2 of this series, but the injury quickly forced him back to the bench.
Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers
Tyronn Lue is going to try and get Tristan Thompson on the floor during Game 4. So far he hasn't played any meaningful minutes in this series. Via ESPN:
I can trust him," Lue said of Thompson. "I think Tristan can also get us extra possessions offensive rebounding. He brings toughness and that's been a problem last couple games. I think he brings toughness, rebounding, defense."
George Hill is questionable for Game 4 with back spasms. The Cavs haven't been very healthy this season, but losing their starting point guard at such a critical point of the series would be horrible for them.
